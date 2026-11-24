Few NHL players around the league can claim something that Casey Cizikas has: an entire section of an arena dedicated to him.

Section 107 has been dubbed ‘Casey’s Corner’ in honor of Cizikas, complete with a banner draped over the railing in front of the section.

Read more on Cizikas reaching 1,000 games here.

It was the brainchild of Gean Giambalvo, a 40-year Season Ticket Member, who has called section 107 home in the three arenas the New York Islanders have played.

“It was definitely his style,” Giambalvo said of creating Casey’s Corner. “He's an inspiration to all generations with his commitment and dedication to working hard. His working hard is addicting to the team.”

Giambalvo – who’s now retired – worked in advertising and helped develop campaigns such as Wendy’s 1984 “Where’s The Beef?” commercial, Lysol’s “Facts of Life” ads and York Peppermint Patties’ “Get The Sensation.”

He carried that experience into crafting Casey’s Corner, which began 10 years ago while the Islanders played at Barclays Center.

Read more on Cizikas' relationship with Cameron Lew here.