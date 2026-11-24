The New York Islanders announced on Tuesday that forward Kyle Palmieri has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Cal Ritchie was recalled from AHL Hamilton in a corresponding move.

Palmieri sustained his lower-body injury on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after colliding with Nick Paul and Easton Cowan in the second period. Palmieri went to the locker room with 13:27 left in the period and did not return to the game.

Palmieri has nine points (4G, 5A) in 23 games this season.

Ritchie was activated from injured reserve and loaned to Hamilton (AHL) on Nov. 18. Prior to that, Ritchie had been out since Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury.

Ritchie recorded one goal and one assist in eight games with the Islanders prior to his injury. Ritchie has 33 career points (15G, 18A) in 80 NHL games.

The 21-year-old played one game with Hamilton, recording five shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to Belleville on Friday.