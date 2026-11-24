Game 23

Toronto 4, Isles 2

Gavin McKenna scored a 6-on-5 goal with 11:05 to play to break a 2-2 tie as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 victory over the Isles before a sell-out crowd of 17,345 at UBS Arena.

Anthony Duclair had given the Isles a 1-0 lead in the first period and Mathew Barzal doubled the advantage in the second period but the Leafs took over from there and snapped the nine-game losing streak (0-8-1) and the Isles’ seven-game point streak (4-0-3).

The homestand continues on Wednesday as the Isles host the St. Louis Blues.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Duclair (7) Matthew Kessel (3), Ben Hutton (2) 03:12 NYI 1, TOR 0

2nd Period

Mathew Barzal (1) Brayden Schenn (11), Matthew Kessel (4) 06:55 NYI 2, TOR 0

Dakota Joshua (2) Jake McCabe (4), Darren Raddysh (16) 10:14 NYI 2, TOR 1

3rd Period

Chris Tanev (1) Auston Matthews (20), Nick Paul (6) 03:52 NYI 2, TOR 2

Gavin McKenna (7) Jake McCabe (5), Darren Raddysh (17) 08:55 NYI 2, TOR 3

Easton Cowan (9) Nick Paul (7) (EN) 18:07 NYI 2, TOR 4

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-1 on the power play and killed the only Toronto power play... The Isles’ PK is 40-46 in the last sixteen games, while the power play is 0-5 in the last three games after going 4-12 in the prior four games… The Isles scored the first goal for the seventh time in eight games but lost in regulation while scoring first for the first time this season (9-1-4); and won a game they trailed thru 20 minutes for the first time this season (1-5-1)...The Isles also lost in regulation a game they led at either intermission for the first time this season … Simon Holmstrom’ career-best point streak ended at seven games; it is the longest streak by an Islander this season … …Ilya Sorokin saw his second three game winning streak end; he still has points in five of six (3-1-2) and nine of twelve (7-3-2)… Anthony Duclair opened the scoring for the 6th time -that leads the entire NHL; Ben Hutton (who assisted on the goal) is the only other Isle to open the scoring multiple times…Matthew Kessel recorded his first career two-point game…Victor Eklund had nine hits, to give him 70 on the season; that leads the team and is third among rookies…The nine hits are the most by an Islander this season and the most by an Islander rookie since Matt Martin had 14 on March 8, 2011.

The Injury

Kyle Palmieri left the game with a lower body injury in the second period; he did not return.

First Time Ever

Anthony Duclair is the first player in Isles history to score the game’s first goal six times in the first 23 games. No Islander has scored more First Goals over an entire season since Anders Lee had eight in 2022-23.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 1001 st game, all with the Islanders. We will be honored before Wednesday’s game against St. Louis.

game, all with the Islanders. We will be honored before Wednesday’s game against St. Louis. Cizikas has 285 points leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27 th place in club history.

place in club history. Pete DeBoer remains one win ahead of Todd McLellan for 15th place on the career wins list (674-673).

Kyle Palmieri has 199 points as an Islander.

Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

Schaefer now has 85 points, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2 nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. With 53 assists, Schaefer has passed Tim Connolly for 2 nd place among Isles teens

place among Isles teens Schaefer has a point in 13 of the last 16 games.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

Phil Housley 86 Rasmus Dahlin 71 Doug Bodger 59 Ray Bourque 56 Rick Hampton 54 Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 303

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO) Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO) Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 93 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have two come-from behind wins this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win five times this season, including twice in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have two (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored three goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 11-7-5 for 27 points in 23 games

• 2025-26: 13-8-2 for 28 points in 23 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 14-40-54

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 11-7-5 overall; they are 5-4-2 at home and 6-3-3 on the road.

Toronto is 9-14-3 overall; they are 4-10-2 at home and 5-4-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-5-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-3-1 vs. Atlantic) and 7-2-3 against the West (3-1-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 674-457-157 as an NHL coach, and 12-10-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Pete DeBoer 674

16. Todd McLellan 673

First Things First

The Isles are 9-1-4 when scoring first and 2-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 15-4-3=22

Toronto 6-17-9=32

The Isles are 6-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-6-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves; he is 9-5-2 this season and 9-7-0 vs. Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves; he is 6-5-1 this season and 3-3-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (1:00); Toronto was 0-1(1:00).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 4-5-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 8-2-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 4-5-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 11-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-4-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 5-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-4 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season; they are the only team in the NHL to not face a back-to-back set so far this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:13); Toronto: Darren Raddysh (23:12)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (18:48).

Shots on Goal

Isles 22 (Victor Eklund and Matias Maccelli – 3)

Toronto 32 (Darren Raddysh – 7)

Shot Attempts

Isles 46 (Bo Horvat – 6)

Toronto 62 (Darren Raddysh – 13)

Face-offs

Isles 15, Toronto 32 (32%)

Bo Horvat won 6 of 10 for the Isles; Aatu Raty won 10 of 13 for Toronto.

Hit Count

Isles 33 (Victor Eklund – 9)

Toronto 38 (Brandon Duhaime – 7)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Matthew Schaefer – 5)

Toronto 15 (Morgan Rielly – 5)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn-2, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Toronto 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 45, Toronto 56

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Casey Cizikas and Anthony Duclair +5

Toronto: Jake McCabe +22

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 7, Toronto 20

5-on-5: Isles 7, Toronto 17

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 70. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 349th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 106th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 105 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (5): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19, DET 11/21

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 1,001…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 665 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 616

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 154…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 160 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 538…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 285 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +84 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 665 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 324…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 180

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 163 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-12-0-2 this season heading into a school day matinee on Wednesday at home against Syracuse.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (8); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (17)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-6-1, 3.23, .893), Vitek Vanecek (3-6-1, 3.19, .896)

Season Series Stats

Toronto wins the season series, 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 2).

The Isles are 9-4-0 in their last 13 meetings with the Leafs, including 5-2-0 in the last seven games at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th -- ST. LOUIS AT ISLES 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles welcome Brayden Schenn’s former team to UBS for a Thanksgiving Eve contest.

Schenn returned to St. Louis just days after he was acquired last March, and the Isles rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime win on a Mathew Barzal goal.

This has been a fairly even series over the last six seasons that they have played, with the teams splitting the two games in each season.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.