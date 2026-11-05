Islanders Sign Hutton To One-Year Contract

The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Ben Hutton has signed a one-year contract. Hutton had previously signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the team on Monday.

Hutton, 33, recorded 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 55 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, setting a career high in goals. He added one assist in seven games during Vegas’ run to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Over parts of 11 NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks (2015-19), Los Angeles Kings (2019-20), Anaheim Ducks (2020-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), and Golden Knights (2021-26), Hutton has totaled 139 points (30 goals, 109 assists) in 575 career games. He was a part of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup Championship team. The Brockville, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Hutton spent three seasons at the University of Maine (2012-15), recording 65 points (28 goals, 37 assists) in 108 games. He was named to the NCAA East Second All-American Team in 2013-14, when he posted 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 35 games.

Internationally, Hutton represented Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, earning a gold medal and recording one assist in five games.