Holmstrom Earns Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Lightning 

Simon Holmstrom earns the Iron Man mask with relentless performance against Lightning

20251202_TBL_NYI_P3_WIN_IRONMAN-1
By Luca Dallasta

Simon Holmstrom didn’t get a goal or an assist in the win, but critical high-effort plays in a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning won him the Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

Holmstrom recorded 19:41 TOI with two blocked shots and a plus one rating. One of his two blocked shots came in the waning minutes on a Darren Raddysh shot from the point with the Lightning playing with the extra attacker.

“I love the commitment our guys made to block shots,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Simon had a few blocks at the end, and they were key moments in the game.”

Roy gave Holmstrom and his third line of Cal Ritchie and Anthony Duclair the start in the Tuesday night contest.

“Anthony Duclair and Simon are also playing very well,” Roy said. “That line is giving us really good hockey.”

David Rittich was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Holmstrom.

