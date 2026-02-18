Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 18

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Patrick Roy and his full staff were on the ice as the intensity of pace intensified.

PRACTICE LINES

Note that Bo Horvat and Ondrej Palat are playing in the Olympic Winter Games. Follow them and catch up on all the action here.

Anthony Duclair - Max Shabanov - Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich