Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 18

Lines from Wednesday's practice

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Patrick Roy and his full staff were on the ice as the intensity of pace intensified.

PRACTICE LINES

Note that Bo Horvat and Ondrej Palat are playing in the Olympic Winter Games. Follow them and catch up on all the action here.

Anthony Duclair - Max Shabanov - Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 18

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

