Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 18

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Wednesday. Head Coach Patrick Roy and his full staff were on the ice as the intensity of pace intensified.
PRACTICE LINES
Note that Bo Horvat and Ondrej Palat are playing in the Olympic Winter Games. Follow them and catch up on all the action here.
Anthony Duclair - Max Shabanov - Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich