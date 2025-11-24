Rittich Gets Iron Man Mask After Shutting Out Seattle

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

David Rittich was as impenetrable as iron on Sunday night - and as a result, he earned the Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game. Rittich stopped all 19 shots he saw for his first shutout with the Islanders, backstopping the team to a 1-0 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Rittich is 6-2-0 in his first season with the Isles, with a 2.59 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and a shutout so far this season.

Casey Cizikas was the most recent Iron Man recipient prior to Rittich.

