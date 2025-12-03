Takeaways: Islanders Beat Bolts 2-1

Bo Horvat and Anders Lee said the Islanders were due for a game like Tuesday night.

A low-scoring, protect-the-house, defensive win was just what the doctor ordered for the New York Islanders, who ground out a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena to snap a three-game winless skid.

“We were kind of due for one of these games where maybe wasn't our best of the last little bit, but we come out with two points and kind of end this little drought that we've been on,” Lee said. “Now we can kind of take a breath of fresh air.”

Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders in the win, while Dominic James netted the lone goal for the Lightning.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 in the win. Andrei Vasilesvkiy stopped 21 of 23 in the loss.

The win improved the Islanders to 2-3-1 on their current homestand and also snapped the Lightning’s seven-game winning streak.