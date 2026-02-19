Bednarik Building a Two-Way Identity in Second Year at BU

Kamil Bednarik looked up to two people growing up: Patrice Bergeron and his older sister, Simone.

While they may seem like they’re from two different worlds – Bergeron, a veteran of 1,294 NHL games and a Stanley Cup Championship in 2011 and Simone Bednarik, a former D3 athlete and hockey player in Slovakia – their versatility on the ice inspired a young Bednarik and shaped the player he is today.

“I loved to watch Patrice Bergeron, he was the pinnacle of a two-way forward,” Bednarik said. “And my sister is a Swiss army knife, she can kind of do it all, so what I take from that is trying to do whatever I can to help my team win.”

Bednarik has been making strides in his sophomore season at BU, approaching the two-year mark since he was drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall). He’s connected to his roots and said his family had a huge influence on the player he is and wants to be.

Bednarik’s parents were both athletes and immigrated from Slovakia to Elmhurst, IL in the early 2000s. Basketball and hockey were always on TV in the house.

“I just remember growing up just watching sports on TV with my family, I was always pretty interested,” Bednarik said. “Eventually got to the age where I could start playing, I wanted to play hockey. My parents started to take me to skate.”

His older sister Simone also got into hockey, as the two grew up training together. Simone currently plays on Slovakia’s National Team, moving there after she spent all four years playing Division 3 hockey at SUNY Oswego, totaling 21 goals and 62 points in 93 games in her collegiate career.

Simone has been utilized at forward and on defense throughout her playing career, so her versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team is a value that Bednarik aspires to emulate in his own career.

Every summer, Bednarik returns home from Boston and Simone returns from Slovakia and they’ll workout, skate and train together in Chicago. They focus on skill work and skating along with some battle drills with other players in the area.

“She's usually skating with all the guys and she definitely holds her own,” Bednarik said. “I think she's a great player.”