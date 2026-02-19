Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 19

Lines from Thursday's practice

DSC02013 2
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Thursday for their third consecutive practice. See below for lines and check back later for notes and storylines.

PRACTICE LINES

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Untitledkjvjhv 16_9 Landscape
DSC05354
DSC05235
DSC05341
DSC05395
+9 DSC05284
DSC05244
DSC05377
DSC05273
DSC05271
DSC05264
DSC05220
DSC05229
DSC05205
DSC05194

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 19, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

FOLLOWING HORVAT AND TEAM CANADA

The Islanders are amped for Bo Horvat and Canada, as they advanced to the semis with a 4-3 victory over Ondrej Palat and Czechia in Quarterfinal action at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I love watching it," Scott Mayfield said on the Winter Olympic Games. "The world's best players, lot of special talent there, the games are fast and the games are good. It's been fun to watch them."

Mayfield, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, is rooting hard for the United States, as they'll play against Slovakia in the semis although he's in full support of Horvat, as Canada is set to face off against Finland on Friday.

"As much as I love Bo, he's my teammate, you want to see your country do well," Mayfield said. "It was fun watching him and Palat play against each other. It was a good watch."

The whole Islanders team is excited for Horvat, but especially the Canadian natives, like newcomer Carson Soucy.

"Obviously following Canada," said Soucy, a native of Viking, Alberta. "It's fun watching teammates in the Olympics, and Ondrej there too. But I got a special spot for team Canada, so it's fun seeing Bo represent them."

Related Content

Practice 2/19: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/19: Carson Soucy

Practice 2/19: Scott Mayfield

News Feed

Follow the Islanders at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 18

How the Isles Spent Their Breaks, Plus Notes From Their First Practice Back

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 16, 2026

Eiserman Sharpening the “Finer Details” of His Game in Second Year at BU

Poletin Putting Up Points in WHL Rookie Season

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 9, 2026

New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest for Second Straight Year

Checking in with Victor Eklund: Post-Gold Medal Win for Sweden, Ramping Up in the SHL

Horvat Named NHL Second Star of the Week

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Devils 1

Cizikas Earns Second Iron Man Mask

Takeaways: Isles Head Into Olympic Break with 3-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Returns vs New Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4 OT

Horvat Earns Third Iron Man Mask as Isles Top Penguins 5-4 in Overtime

Takeaways: Horvat’s OT Winner Powers Islanders Past Penguins 5-4 Win