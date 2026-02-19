Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 19

FOLLOWING HORVAT AND TEAM CANADA

The Islanders are amped for Bo Horvat and Canada, as they advanced to the semis with a 4-3 victory over Ondrej Palat and Czechia in Quarterfinal action at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"I love watching it," Scott Mayfield said on the Winter Olympic Games. "The world's best players, lot of special talent there, the games are fast and the games are good. It's been fun to watch them."

Mayfield, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, is rooting hard for the United States, as they'll play against Slovakia in the semis although he's in full support of Horvat, as Canada is set to face off against Finland on Friday.

"As much as I love Bo, he's my teammate, you want to see your country do well," Mayfield said. "It was fun watching him and Palat play against each other. It was a good watch."

The whole Islanders team is excited for Horvat, but especially the Canadian natives, like newcomer Carson Soucy.

"Obviously following Canada," said Soucy, a native of Viking, Alberta. "It's fun watching teammates in the Olympics, and Ondrej there too. But I got a special spot for team Canada, so it's fun seeing Bo represent them."