This Day in Isles History: Feb. 20

Preparing for a face-off, he ordered Bossy, Trottier and Tonelli to the ice -- with a specific play in mind. Sure enough, it unfolded with defenseman Mike McEwen moving the puck to Trots who had Tonelli with him; both digging their skates hard into the chopped ice.

Once at the Rockies' blue line they pulled off a criss-cross after which Bryan sped to the top of the left face-off circle. Then he dropped the rubber for the eager Tonelli.

Ironically, ex-Islanders backliner Bob Lorimer challenged Tonelli by dropping to the ice in an attempted shot-block. All it accomplished was to "screen" Chico. Instantly, John whipped a low, hard one that found an opening between Resch's pads.

The time was 19:13 and among the other ironies was the fact that ex-Rockies defenseman McEwen got the second assist -- Trots had the first -- on Tonelli's record-setting goal. The crowd went nuts while the home bench erupted, mobbing Tonelli.

The Islanders record stood for 10 years, until the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins rattlled off 17-straight victories. Perhaps it was poetic justice that the Islanders eliminated the Penguins in that year's playoffs. The 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets also surpassed the Islanders mark, with 16 wins in a row. The 1981-82 Islanders currently sit third in terms of longest winning streaks.

15 FACTS FROM THE 15-GAME WINNING STREAK