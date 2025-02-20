This Day in Isles History: Feb. 20

Islanders win 15th straight game in 1982 and retire Billy Smith's number in 1993

Tonelli

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Feb. 20, 1982 -The New York Islanders win their 15th straight game, a 3-2 decision over the Colorado Rockies, breaking a 52-year-old record for longest winning streak in NHL history.

The Islanders 15-game run lasted from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982, marking one of the most dominant month's in NHL history. They weren't particularly close wins either with scorelines of: 6-1, 6-1, 9-2, 6-3, 4-2, 7-6. 5-2, 6-2, 7-3, 8-2, 8-2, 9-1, 6-2 and 7-4. The Islanders scored four-or-more goals in 14-straight games.

That set up the record-setting contest on Feb. 20, 1982 at the Coliseum, against the Rockies and old friend Chico Resch, who was traded to Colorado in 1981.

From Stan Fischler's Maven's Memories:

Chico's acrobatics through 59 minutes of play had kept the score at 2-2. The potential record was fading faster than Arbour could produce schemes for a goal. Plus -- unlike today -- there was no hope of gaining a win via overtime.
With less than a minute remaining, a collective sense of frustration gripped the 15,271 onlookers. Finally, Radar tried one more gambit.

Preparing for a face-off, he ordered Bossy, Trottier and Tonelli to the ice -- with a specific play in mind. Sure enough, it unfolded with defenseman Mike McEwen moving the puck to Trots who had Tonelli with him; both digging their skates hard into the chopped ice.

Once at the Rockies' blue line they pulled off a criss-cross after which Bryan sped to the top of the left face-off circle. Then he dropped the rubber for the eager Tonelli.

Ironically, ex-Islanders backliner Bob Lorimer challenged Tonelli by dropping to the ice in an attempted shot-block. All it accomplished was to "screen" Chico. Instantly, John whipped a low, hard one that found an opening between Resch's pads.
The time was 19:13 and among the other ironies was the fact that ex-Rockies defenseman McEwen got the second assist -- Trots had the first -- on Tonelli's record-setting goal. The crowd went nuts while the home bench erupted, mobbing Tonelli.
The Islanders record stood for 10 years, until the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins rattlled off 17-straight victories. Perhaps it was poetic justice that the Islanders eliminated the Penguins in that year's playoffs. The 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets also surpassed the Islanders mark, with 16 wins in a row. The 1981-82 Islanders currently sit third in terms of longest winning streaks.

15 FACTS FROM THE 15-GAME WINNING STREAK

Legends Plaque Series: Billy Smith

Feb. 20, 1993 - Billy Smith's number 31 is retired.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer had his number retired by the Isles following his impressive 18-year NHL career, where he spent 17 seasons on Long Island.
With the Islanders, Smith earned a record of 304-230-104, a 3.16 GAA and a .895 SV%. Smith also earned the honors of winning the Vezina Trophy (1981-82), the Conn Smythe Trophy (1982-83), the William M. Jennings Trophy (1982-83) and being named to the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Feb. 20, 1992 and 1993- Pierre Turgeon records a pair of hat tricks one year apart. Turgeon scored three goals in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Feb. 20, 1992 and one year to the day later, netted another hat trick in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, 1993.

