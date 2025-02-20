This Day in Isles History: Feb. 20

Feb. 20, 1982 -The New York Islanders win their 15th straight game, a 3-2 decision over the Colorado Rockies, breaking a 52-year-old record for longest winning streak in NHL history.
The Islanders 15-game run lasted from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982, marking one of the most dominant month's in NHL history. They weren't particularly close wins either with scorelines of: 6-1, 6-1, 9-2, 6-3, 4-2, 7-6. 5-2, 6-2, 7-3, 8-2, 8-2, 9-1, 6-2 and 7-4. The Islanders scored four-or-more goals in 14-straight games.