Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 20

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday for their fourth consecutive practice. Friday's practice was well attended by Islanders Season Ticket Members, who got to watch the Islanders skate at Northwell Health Ice Center.
See below for lines and check back later for notes and storylines.
PRACTICE LINES
Ondrej Palat played for Czechia in the Winter Olympic Games, while Bo Horvat is representing Canada and is facing off against Finland on Friday, so they were not at practice.
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich