Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 20

Lines from Friday's practice

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday for their fourth consecutive practice. Friday's practice was well attended by Islanders Season Ticket Members, who got to watch the Islanders skate at Northwell Health Ice Center.

See below for lines and check back later for notes and storylines.

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat played for Czechia in the Winter Olympic Games, while Bo Horvat is representing Canada and is facing off against Finland on Friday, so they were not at practice.

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov
Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Feb. 20, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

ROMANOV UPDATE

Alexander Romanov was on the ice ahead of Friday's practice and took shots on goalies, but did not skate with the team. The defenseman suffered an injury in November against the Dallas Stars and underwent shoulder surgery.

"You can see it in his face, he's excited about practicing on his own and taking some shots," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "It's been a while, so he wants to take some shots. It's a long injury, he's going to have to be patient. We have a really good staff, so I'm sure they're going to take care of him."

