Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Practice Feb. 20

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Friday for their fourth consecutive practice. Friday's practice was well attended by Islanders Season Ticket Members, who got to watch the Islanders skate at Northwell Health Ice Center.

PRACTICE LINES

Ondrej Palat played for Czechia in the Winter Olympic Games, while Bo Horvat is representing Canada and is facing off against Finland on Friday, so they were not at practice.

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Max Shabanov

Jonathan Drouin - Cal Ritchie - Emil Heineman

Anders Lee - JG Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich