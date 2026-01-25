George Makes Season Debut for the Islanders: “It’s Where You Want to Be”

Isaiah George had to wait a while between his 33rd and 34th NHL games, but he made his season debut for the New York Islanders on Saturday.

“It’s always great to be up here, this is where you want to be,” George said after skating 13:56 TOI and recording one blocked shot on a pairing with Adam Boqvist. “Obviously had some moments where you wish you had better shifts ,but I felt comfortable out there getting back into the groove of things. I felt like I was handling the puck and seeing the ice really well.”

George was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders in light of an upper-body injury to Ryan Pulock, who is listed as day-to-day. George, who brings a smooth skating skillset and a solid defensive game, is looking to build off of last season’s solid showing with the Isles, where he put up five points (1G, 4A) along with 34 blocks and 14 hits.

"We're excited to see George," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "He's been playing really well. Unfortunately for him, every time we needed a call-up, he was hurt or sick. We're excited to have him up here right now. We love our young guys, we trust them, it's a good opportunity for him. He played so well last year."