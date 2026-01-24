Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled

Defenseman Isaiah George was recalled by the New York Islanders on Saturday morning ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres.

"We're excited to see George," Head Coach Patrick Roy said before Saturday's contest. "He's been playing really well. Unfortunately for him, every time we needed a call-up, he was hurt or sick. We're excited to have him up here right now. We love our young guys, we trust them, it's a good opportunity for him. He played so well last year."

George, 21, appeared in 33 games for the Islanders last season, compiling five points (1G, 4A), as well as 33 games with Bridgeport last year where he recorded 14 points (4G, 10A).

Injuries have limited the second-year pro to 24 games this season, where he has amassed 10 points (2G, 8A). George has five points (1G, 4A) in his last six games since returning to the lineup.

George was the Islanders fourth-round pick (98th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. This is George’s first recall this season and he is thee fourth defenseman to be recalled from Bridgeport this season, joining Cole McWard, Travis Mitchell and Marshall Warren.

McWard was returned to Bridgeport on loan in a corresponding move. McWard played three games with the Islanders during his recall.