Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-2-3) VS MINNESOTA WILD (4-5-2)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are looking to extend a five-game point streak (3-0-2) when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Noah Dobson, Simon Holmstrom (SHG) and Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) created a 3-0 lead for the Islanders, but Jalen Chatfield, Dmitry Orlov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1G, 1A) strung together three unanswered goals to force the extra frame, where Sebastian Aho won the game for the Hurricanes. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 43 of 47 in the overtime loss, while Antti Raanta made 22 saves in the win.

“You try to learn from those games,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said after Monday’s practice. “I know it’s early in the season and those are big points, but I’m not too nervous about this crew. There are a lot of veterans and a lot of composure. I’m sure we’ll get the jump next time.”

The Wild also overcame a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night, pulling off the win in a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. Jimmy Vesey, Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A) and Erik Gustafsson (1G, 1A) created the 3-0 advantage through the first 20 minutes, but the Wild began to chip away in the middle frame. Ryan Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello (1G, 1A) and Marco Rossi scored to complete the comeback to make it 4-3, but Chris Kreider knotted the game at four apiece to push overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Minnesota needed three rounds in the shootout to take the two points.

The Islanders went 0-1-1 against the Wild last season, including a 2-1 shootout loss on Feb. 28.

“They’ve been a good hockey team for a few years now,” Matt Martin said. “They’re a team like Carolina, they’ll fire the puck at the net a lot and try to create havoc around our goaltender. We didn’t to a great job defending against that [on Saturday], so it’s a good opportunity to get settled against a team like that and try to correct some of those things.”