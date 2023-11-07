News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

The Islanders wrap two-game homestand with a matchup against the Wild

Preview_Home_v2_1920x1080 7
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-2-3) VS MINNESOTA WILD (4-5-2)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are looking to extend a five-game point streak (3-0-2) when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.  

The Islanders are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Noah Dobson, Simon Holmstrom (SHG) and Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) created a 3-0 lead for the Islanders, but Jalen Chatfield, Dmitry Orlov and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1G, 1A) strung together three unanswered goals to force the extra frame, where Sebastian Aho won the game for the Hurricanes. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 43 of 47 in the overtime loss, while Antti Raanta made 22 saves in the win.

“You try to learn from those games,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said after Monday’s practice. “I know it’s early in the season and those are big points, but I’m not too nervous about this crew. There are a lot of veterans and a lot of composure. I’m sure we’ll get the jump next time.” 

The Wild also overcame a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night, pulling off the win in a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. Jimmy Vesey, Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A) and Erik Gustafsson (1G, 1A) created the 3-0 advantage through the first 20 minutes, but the Wild began to chip away in the middle frame. Ryan Hartman, Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello (1G, 1A) and Marco Rossi scored to complete the comeback to make it 4-3, but Chris Kreider knotted the game at four apiece to push overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Minnesota needed three rounds in the shootout to take the two points. 

The Islanders went 0-1-1 against the Wild last season, including a 2-1 shootout loss on Feb. 28.

“They’ve been a good hockey team for a few years now,” Matt Martin said. “They’re a team like Carolina, they’ll fire the puck at the net a lot and try to create havoc around our goaltender. We didn’t to a great job defending against that [on Saturday], so it’s a good opportunity to get settled against a team like that and try to correct some of those things.”

Game 11 web

ISLANDERS NOTES

- Adam Pelech joined the team for practice on Monday after missing Saturday’s matchup against the Hurricanes. He left Thursday’s win over Washington in the first period with an upper-body injury and missed Saturday’s OT loss.

- Bo Horvat did not skate on Monday. Head Coach Lane Lambert said the forward is considered day to day and a decision will be made on Tuesday on his status for the matchup against Minnesota. Horvat took a blocked shot in the third period in Saturday’s 4-3 OT loss to Carolina, briefly exiting the game but making a return to action. Mathew Barzal shifted to center between Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom with Horvat absent on Monday.

- Scott Mayfield missed practice due to maintenance, per Lambert. 

- The Islanders have held opponents to three goals through their past 10 first periods, which ranks first in the NHL. 

“We’ve done a really good job of coming out,” Martin said. “Last year that was not one of our strengths, we didn’t start games on time. We’ve been better in the first period, but it takes a full 60 minutes. We want to continue having strong starts, but we want to be better down the stretch.”

- The Islanders have a healthy record 5-2-3 in their first 10 games of the season, though they have blown four multi-goal leads on home ice over that span. 

“I think we’ve given up leads too often to start the year,” Martin said. “We need to play smart and simple and protecting that [lead] to some degree, not sitting back. We believe we could be in a lot better of a spot, because we gave a few of those games away.”

- Dobson is playing at a point-per-game, recording a team-leading 10 points (3G, 7A) through 10 games. 

- Simon Holmstrom is on a two-game goal streak for the first time in his career. The young winger skated on a line with JG Pageau and Hudson Fasching on Saturday when he buried his first career shorthanded goal. 

“He’s always been a big part of this team,” Pageau said. “When he’s playing with confidence like that, he can make a difference out there. I’m lucky to be center with him. He has a good stick and he’s a good finisher.” 

- Romanov skated 25:23 on Saturday, marking his highest TOI as an Islander. 

- Kyle Palmieri recorded 13 points (5G, 8A) points against Minnesota through 20 career games against the Wild.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 6, 2023

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Nov. 6, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

WILD NOTES

- The Wild snapped a four-game winless skid with a 4-3 SO win over the Rangers, earning the two points in comeback fashion. 

- The Wild recalled center Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Monday.

- Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on four shots on Saturday against the Rangers before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 13 saves. Gustavsson was between the pipes in both contests against the Islanders last season, going 2-0-0 with a .967 SV% and a 0.96 GAA. Fleury owns a career record of 27-12-6 against the Islanders, along with a .918 SV% and 2.44 GAA through 47 games (45 starts).

- Kirill Kaprizov is playing at a point per game, recording 11 points (3G, 8A) in his 11 games following a season where he picked up 75 points (35G, 40A) through 67 games. The 26-year-old winger faced the Islanders in four career contests, collecting two goals and two assists. 

- Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 12 points (3G, 9A) in his fifth season with Minnesota.

- The Wild own a record of 18-11-2 against the Islanders at Xcel Energy Center, but are 8-7-0 on the road. 

- Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 22 points (3G, 19A) in 38 career games against the Islanders.