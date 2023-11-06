Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

Adam Pelech hit the ice for the New York Islanders practice on Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center, skating with his team for the first time since his first period injury on Thursday against the Capitals.

The veteran defenseman briefly skated before morning skate on Saturday, but did not participate in full team skate ahead of the matchup against Carolina.

"I thought he was okay," said Head Coach Lane Lambert of Pelech's performance in practice on Monday. "We'll see see how he is after practice moving forward."

Pelech is averaging 20:33 TOI/GP, and has 12 hits, 20 blocked shots, four takeaways and only two giveaways.

Scott Mayfield missed practice due to maintenance and is considered day-to-day, per Lambert.

Bo Horvat was not on the ice for Monday's practice. The forward blocked a shot midway through the final frame in Saturday's 4-3 OT loss to the Hurricanes, leaving the game but returning to close out regulation and skating for a shift in overtime.

Lambert said Horvat is considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Mathew Barzal shifted back to center in practice on Monday, skating with Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom.

"That helps," Lambert said. "There's no question that if something happens, [Barzal] will fit into that position like he did today in practice."

Horvat has nine points (4G, 5A) through his first 10 games this season.