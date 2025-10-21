Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

SOROKIN TO START VS SHARKS

Sorokin will be between the pipes on Tuesday, earning his second consecutive start.

The netminder is 1-3-0 this season, along with a 4.13 GAA and a .860 SV%. Against San Jose, Sorokin is 3-0-3 lifetime along with a .923 SV% and a 2.43 GAA.

RATTLING OFF TWO REGULATION WINS

The Islanders have won two consecutive games heading into Tuesday’s test against the Sharks. Though the win streak is a confidence-booster for the Isles, there are areas to tighten up defensively and they got a good practice in on Monday.

“We have some stuff to clean up from that Ottawa game, but thought we did a good job today looking at that and getting ourselves ready,” Lee said.

STRONG THIRD PERIODS

The Islanders haven’t allowed a goal in the third period for two straight games, locking it down in both wins. Resilience was on display Saturday, where the Isles dug their way out of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 deficits for the win.

“For the most part, we’ve been smart [in third periods],” Lee said. “We knew what we had to do in Ottawa and where that game was going. We corrected some things in the last 20 to put ourselves in a position to come back.”

SCHAEFER'S STREAK

Matthew Schaefer has already made history as the youngest defenseman to open his career with a five-game point streak, but if he hits the scoresheet again on Tuesday, he’ll join exclusive company.

If Schaefer extends his streak to six games on Tuesday, he will tie the longest point streak to begin an NHL career by a defenseman, which was set by Marek Zidlicky in 2003-04.

ALL ABOUT THE HITS

Emil Heineman leads the Islanders with 21 hits this season. Physicality is hard-wired into his game, as the 6’2,” 204 lbs. winger tied for the team lead in hits per game (2.79) in Montreal last season.

“Heineman is all-around, a heck of a player,” Drouin said. “He’s very good on the forecheck, he’s physical and skates well.”