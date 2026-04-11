Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

SENATORS NOTES
The Senators enter Saturday afternoon on a three-game win streak, with the most recent being a 5-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Fabian Zetterlund (2G), Drake Batherson, Artem Zub and Claude Giroux were the Sens goal scorers, while Linus Ullmark made 22 saves on 23 shots in the win.
Ottawa (94 points) is in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are two points behind the Boston Bruins (96 points) for the first Wild Card spot, and three points clear of the Red Wings (91 points) and the Islanders (91 points).
Tim Stutzle was held in check against the Panthers, but has six points (2G, 4A) in his last four games. He has two points (1G, 1A) against the Islanders this season, with both coming in the first meeting on Oct. 18. Stutzle leads the Sens with 82 points (34G, 48A) this year.
Brady Tkachuk has points in his last three outings, with seven points (2G, 5A) in that span. He didn’t play in the first game between Ottawa and New York, but scored the game-winning tally with 13 seconds remaining on Mar. 19. Tkachuk ranks third on the team with 59 points (22G, 37A) in the same number of games this campaign.
Batherson earned a point for the fourth straight game on Thursday night, and has five points (2G, 3A) in that stretch. He ranks second on the Sens with 69 points (32G, 37A), which is a new single-season career high for the 27-year-old, this season.
Zetterlund recorded a multi-goal game for the second this season last time out. He is riding a three-game point streak, with four points (3G, 1A) over this stretch. Zetterlund has 31 points (16G, 15A) in his first full season with the Canadian squad.
Ottawa is no stranger to physical games, as they have thrown the third most hits (1,883) this season. Dylan Cozens leads the way with 208 hits, which is tied for the 15th most among skaters in the NHL this year.
The Senators’ power-play (23.5%) ranks eighth in the NHL this season and has capitalized five times on this three-game win streak.
Ottawa's penalty kill (75.0%) ranks 29th in the league but jumps to a tie for ninth leaguewide at 87.5% since the start of the month.