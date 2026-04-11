Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

SCHAEFER TIES NHL RECORD

Schaefer scored the 23rd goal of his rookie campaign against the Maple Leafs on Thursday night, which tied Brian Leetch (23) for the most goals by a rookie defenseman in a single-season in NHL history. Leetch set that record with the New York Rangers in the 1988-89 season.

Schaefer already owns the Islanders franchise record for most points by a rookie defenseman and the NHL record for most points by an 18-year-old defenseman.

SCHENN KNOWS SCORING

Schenn found the back of the net for the fourth time in his last six games. It was his sixth goal since joining the Islanders at the trade deadline, which is the second most tallies among players who were moved at the NHL trade deadline this season, according to NHL Stats.

The 34-year-old has 11 points (6G, 5A) in 16 games with the Isles and 39 points (18G, 21A) in total this season.

POWERING UP THE POWER-PLAY

New York capitalized on the power-play twice in DeBoer’s first game as Head Coach of the team. It was the eighth time this season and first time since Mar. 21 that the Islanders have scored two power-play goals in the same game.

“There's been some signs, prior to me getting here, of it starting to turn and go the right way,” DeBoer said. "Like any of your systems, you need to be rewarded in order to build on the belief.”

The Isles own the 29th ranked power-play (17.2%) in the NHL this season but went two-for-five against the Maple Leafs.

SEASON SERIES

This is the third and final regular season meetings between the Isles and Senators this year. New York is 1-1-0 in the season series, with a 3-2 defeat in the most recent game between the two teams on Mar. 19. Both games this season have been decided by one goal.