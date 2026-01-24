Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

The Islanders return to UBS Arena with a game against the Sabres (1PM, MSGSN)

Gameday-Home_1920x1080 11
By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-18-5) VS BUFFALO SABRES (28-17-5)

1:00 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders have returned home after a seven-game road trip and host the Buffalo Sabres in a Saturday matinee contest.

The Islanders fell 4-1 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night and ended the seven-game road trip 3-3-1. Anthony Duclair potted New York’s only goal on the power play, while Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves on 24 shots against the Kraken.

PROJECTED LINES

Below are the Islanders’ lines from Friday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Cal Ritchie

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Cole McWard – Adam Boqvist

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080 copy

HORVAT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Bo Horvat joined the New York Islanders for practice on Friday morning in his first skate with the team since he sustained a lower-body injury in a game vs the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.

"It felt really good to be back with the guys and back in a regular routine practice," Horvat said. "It [was] a long road trip they were on, and it was lonely back here skating by yourself and stuff and hopefully be good to go tomorrow."

Head Coach Patrick Roy said the plan will be for Horvat to return to the lineup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Horvat has missed nine games, and the Islanders went 5-3-1 in his absence.

"The guys did a really nice job while he wasn't playing but listen, he's our top goal scorer, he's playing PK, power play and wins big face-offs" Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "It's nice to see that there's always a player that comes out and gets the big goals or a big play for us. That speaks volumes of who we are as a team right now."

While the team was away on their seven-game, 16-day road trip, Horvat spent the time rehabbing and recovering on Long Island.

"I want to make sure I'm ready to go 100% and be at my best when I come back," Horvat said. "I think I owe that to the guys and the team to come back and be ready to go and I'm feeling better and better as the days go along."

Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and ranks third in scoring with 33 points, behind Mathew Barzal (41 points) and Matthew Schaefer (34 points).

"It's awesome seeing him back, obviously a huge, key piece for us," Duclair said. "[He's] having a great season ... and it's going to help our offensive and defensive game."

PULOCK MISSES PRACTICE

Ryan Pulock (upper body) missed Friday's practice and is considered day-to-day. The defenseman met with a doctor on Friday, per the team.

The defenseman has 21 points (2G, 19A), 34 hits, 22 takeaways and leads the Islanders with 93 blocked shots this season.

DUCLAIR’S DEPARTMENT

Duclair netted a power-play goal for the third time in his last four games and is tied for first in the NHL with three power-play tallies since Jan. 7.

The 30-year-old has five goals in his last five games and eight goals in his last eight games. He has 23 points (12G, 11A) in 47 games this season.

SABRES NOTES

Buffalo is 17-3-1 in their last 21 games, leading the league with 35 points since Dec. 9. That run includes a 10-game winning streak from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31, which helped them improve to fourth in the Atlantic Division with 61 points.

The Sabres have won two straight games and are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Jason Zucker, Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs were the goal scorers for the Sabres in Thursday’s win.

Malenstyn netted a shorthanded goal in the first period against the Canadiens. It was Buffalo’s seventh shorthanded goal, which ties them with the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings for the most in the NHL this season.

Tage Thompson is tied for sixth in the NHL with 15 points (6G, 9A) this month. Thompson is tied for fifth in the league with 26 goals this season and has two points (1G, 1A) over his last two outings. He notched a point in three of Buffalo’s last four games against the Islanders.

Josh Doan signed a seven-year contract extension with the Sabres on Wednesday. Doan has 35 points (15G, 20A) in 50 games this season, his first with the Sabres.

Josh Norris, who has been on the injury reserve since Jan. 19, didn’t travel with the team on this road trip. Norris suffered the injury on Jan. 14 against the Philadelphia Flyers. He has 17 points (6G, 11A) in 19 games this campaign.

Buffalo owns the sixth best penalty kill (83.2%) in the league and haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their last two outings.

