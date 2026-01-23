Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Joins Practice

Bo Horvat joined the New York Islanders for practice on Friday morning in his first skate with the team since he sustained a lower-body injury in a game vs the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.
Horvat has missed nine games, and the Islanders went 5-3-1 in his absence.
While the team was away on their seven-game, 16-day road trip, Horvat spent the time rehabbing and recovering on Long Island.
Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and ranks third in scoring with 33 points, behind Mathew Barzal (41 points) and Matthew Schaefer (34 points).
Horvat is expected to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina in February.
PRACTICE LINES
Here are the Islanders’ lines from Friday’ practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas – Cal Ritchie – Kyle MacLean
Marc Gatcomb, Max Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Cole McWard – Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich