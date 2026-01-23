Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Joins Practice

Bo Horvat joined the New York Islanders for practice on Friday morning in his first skate with the team since he sustained a lower-body injury in a game vs the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.

Horvat has missed nine games, and the Islanders went 5-3-1 in his absence.

While the team was away on their seven-game, 16-day road trip, Horvat spent the time rehabbing and recovering on Long Island.

Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and ranks third in scoring with 33 points, behind Mathew Barzal (41 points) and Matthew Schaefer (34 points).

Horvat is expected to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina in February.

PRACTICE LINES

Here are the Islanders’ lines from Friday’ practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas – Cal Ritchie – Kyle MacLean

Marc Gatcomb, Max Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Cole McWard – Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich