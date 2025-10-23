Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

ISLANDERS PROJECTED LINEUP

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Kyle MacLean

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Adam Boqvist - Tony DeAngelo

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

RITTICH TO START

David Rittich will get his second start as an Islander against Detroit, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Rittich made 33 saves in his Isles debut, backstopping the Isles to a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday. Rittich is 4-0-1 lifetime against Detroit, with a .926 SV% and a 1.68 GAA.

ROMANOV OUT VS RED WINGS

Alexander Romanov (day to day, upper body) is ruled out against Detroit and is also expected to miss Saturday’s game against Philadelphia.

The defenseman missed the last two games and was not on the ice for practice on Wednesday. Romanov recorded 12 blocked shots and 15 hits in four games this season, last in action on Thursday.

SHABANOV MISSES PRACTICE

Max Shabanov's status against Detroit will be determined on Thursday morning, per Roy.

The Russian winger had a maintenance day on Wednesday. He notched an assist in 10:15 TOI on Tuesday, but missed the second half of the third period. Shabanov has three points (1G, 2A) in his first six NHL games.

With Shabanov out, Simon Holmstrom took line rushes in his spot on Wednesday. If Shabanov is out, Kyle MacLean is expected to draw into the Islanders lineup.

ON THE BRINK OF… EVEN MORE HISTORY

If Matthew Schaefer records an assist on Thursday, he’ll establish a new NHL record with the longest point streak to begin a career by a defenseman.

Schaefer is already the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a point in each of his first six games, the youngest defenseman to score a game-winning goal and the youngest defenseman with a multi-point game.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 0-3-0 last season against Detroit. The season series wrapped early, as the teams have not met since Nov. 25, 2024.