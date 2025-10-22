Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Oct. 22

Romanov and Shabanov miss practice, plus Wednesday's lines in practice

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (62)
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Wednesday. See below for lines, news and notes.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Kyle MacLean
Marc Gatcomb

The defense pairings were rotating in practice, with Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Adam Boqvist, Tony DeAngelo, Matthew Schaefer and Scott Mayfield participating.

David Rittich (Thursday's starter against the Red Wings, per Roy)
Ilya Sorokin

SHABANOV MISSES PRACTICE

Max Shabanov was absent for Wednesday's skate with the team. The Russian winger notched an assist in 10:15 TOI on Tuesday and missed the second half of the third period. Shabanov has three points (1G, 2A) in his first six NHL games.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said his status for Thursday's game will be determined based on how he feels in the morning.

Simon Holmstrom took Shabanov's place in line rushes. Roy praised Holmstrom's defensive game against the Sharks, as the winger made some important blocks late in the game.

ROMANOV MISSES PRACTICE

Alexander Romanov (day to day, upper body) missed practice on Wednesday. The defenseman missed his second straight game on Tuesday night against the Sharks.

Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche commented on the status of Romanov during a press conference on Wednesday, saying that he's expected to miss the next two games.

MIXING THE D-PAIRS

Roy said that the reasoning behind rotating Wednesday's rotating d-pairs was not to try different things, but rather to not overwork the defenseman with too many reps. Roy said that Adam Boqvist will play with Tony DeAngelo on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 22, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

