Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-13) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (35-16-3)

3 PM | METLIFE STADIUM

WATCH: ABC | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The stage is set at MetLife Stadium for the New York Islanders to take on the New York Rangers for Sunday’s Stadium Series matchup.

The Islanders are on a two-game winless skid (0-1-1), most recently picking up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. In a rare stretch of four days between games, the Islanders utilized four consecutive practice days to gear up for Sunday’s contest.

“It’s a big opportunity to hammer out some things we need to work on,” Anders Lee said. “It’s a luxury to get those practices in, we don’t get that in our calendar often. It’s a huge opportunity to put some great work in and feel good going into Sunday.”

The Rangers won their sixth straight game on Thursday night, topping the Montreal Canadiens in a high-scoring 7-4 contest. Chris Kreider registered his sixth career hat trick to lead the way in the victory, while Adam Fox had a four-assist outing. With the win, the Rangers (73 points) were able to add cushion to their first-place status in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders (57 points) are looking to keep pace in the playoff picture. The Isles are five points back of the Detroit Red Wings (62 points) for the second wild card, after the Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Saturday.

The Islanders and Rangers met for the first time in an outdoor setting on Jan. 29, 2014 at Yankee Stadium where the Rangers came out on top 2-1. In the 41 intervening games since then, the Islanders boast a record of 27-13-1.

Though the experience of an outdoor game will be memorable for the whole team and Head Coach Patrick Roy, the focus remains on earning two points.

“I want us to play a solid game, that’s what I want to see from our team,” Roy said. “To play a sound game offensively and defensively and a smart game, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”