Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-27-15) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (44-28-4)

7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders are in the hunt for their fourth consecutive win when they take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at UBS Arena.

The Islanders put forth a dominant effort in a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night. Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson (GWG) and Kyle Palmieri (ENG) scored in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves in his second straight start and win.

The Predators are coming off a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg (2G, 1A), Anthony Beauvillier (PPG), Michael McCarron, Mark Jankowski scored for the Predators while Gustav Nyquist had three assists.

Although the Isles were idle on Friday, they wake up Saturday in third place in the Metropolitan Division, as the out-of-town scoreboard was kind to the Islanders. The Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings all lost in regulation. As a result, Flyers (83 points) slipped out of third and into the second wild card spot, while the Capitals (82 points) remained out of the playoff picture. The Red Wings (82 points) also trail the Flyers for the final wild card by one point and have a game in-hand.

The Islanders (83 points) have a game in-hand over the Flyers, though the two teams are tied in points and Philly has the tiebreaker in regulation wins. The Pittsburgh Penguins are also in the mix with a boost of their seven-game point streak (5-0-2). The Metro is as packed as ever, with the middle four teams separated by two points, but the Islanders are prepared for the crucial stretch of six regular season games remaining.

“We’re just staying positive and sticking together,” Mathew Barzal said. “We’re playing good hockey, but I still think we have another gear we can play to and that’s what we’re building. I think these games, especially with what’s on the line, is bringing the best out of everyone.”