Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Predators

The Islanders are honoring first responders during Saturday’s game against the Predators

827_FirstRespondersNight_Welcome_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, presented by Northwell Health, at UBS Arena on Saturday, Apr. 6.

First Responders Night is focused on honoring healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly to protect and serve the community every day. First Responders will receive a 10% discount on merchandise at Isles Lab on Saturday.

For the special evening, The Plaza will display First Responder vehicles, including two fire trucks from the Elmont Fire Department, an NYPD police car and a Northwell Health EMS vehicle.

First Responders Night

vs. NSH | Saturday, Apr. 6 | 7:30 PM

FIRST AID KIT GIVEAWAY

Pick up your complimentary Islanders first aid kit on exit while supplies last, courtesy of Northwell, the Official Healthcare Partner of the New York Islanders. Tickets are available here.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP AND FLAG CAPTAIN

Sgt. Christopher Roach, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, Lieutenant Andrew Morotta, a 19-year veteran of the FDNY, Jason Penaloza, a CEMS Support Associate at Northwell, and Kirk Francis, a Northwell Paramedic with 21 years of CEMS experience will drop the ceremonial first puck.

50/50 Raffle to Benefit the Family of Detective Jonathan Diller

The Islanders, Northwell Health Foundation and Tunnel To Towers Foundation have launched a special online 50/50 Raffle where half of the proceeds will be donated to the family of Detective Diller.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART

Saturday’s Hockey with a Heart Charity partners are the Tunnel to Towers and Northwell Health Foundation. 50/50 raffle proceeds will be donated to the family of Jonathan Diller. Diller is a fallen New York City police officer, who was killed in the line of duty on Mar. 25. A Long Island native, Diller grew up in Franklin Square and lived in Massapequa Park with his family. He was a lifelong Islanders fan.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting islanders5050.com from now through the end of the second intermission on to help support.

Apr. 6, 2024 - Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Since 9/11, Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Apr. 6, 2024 - Northwell Health Foundation

Northwell Health Foundation mission is to inspire the most people in our communities to advance Northwell Health by giving to the best of their ability.

