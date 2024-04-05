Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Predators

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, presented by Northwell Health, at UBS Arena on Saturday, Apr. 6.

First Responders Night is focused on honoring healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly to protect and serve the community every day. First Responders will receive a 10% discount on merchandise at Isles Lab on Saturday.

For the special evening, The Plaza will display First Responder vehicles, including two fire trucks from the Elmont Fire Department, an NYPD police car and a Northwell Health EMS vehicle.