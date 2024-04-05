3 Takeaways: Isles Beat Blue Jackets 4-2 

A dominant effort resulted in the New York Islanders third straight win, as they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

A lot was on the line for the Islanders – including the opportunity to jump back into the playoff picture – and the Islanders got the job done with goals from Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat, Noah Dobson (GWG) and Kyle Palmieri (ENG), while Mathew Barzal had two assists. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves in his second straight start and win.

"I think these games, especially with just what's on the line, it's bringing the best of everyone," Barzal said after the win. "We stick together and we have guys in here that are willing to play in those big moments."

The Islanders (83 points) jumped back into a playoff spot, leapfrogging the Washington Capitals (82 points) for the final wild card spot in the East. The Isles got a little help from the Pittsburgh Penguins (81 points), who earned a 4-1 win over the Caps to allow the Islanders to sneak back into the playoff picture.

The Islanders also tied the Philadelphia Flyers (83 points), who occupy third place in the Metropolitan Division. While the Isles and Flyers have played an equal number of games, the Flyers hold the tiebreaker of regulation wins.

It’ll be a fight to the finish as five teams – Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Detroit (82 points) and Pittsburgh are separated by just three points.