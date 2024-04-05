Cal Clutterbuck Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Islanders chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) nominated Cal Clutterbuck for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Friday morning.

The PHWA nominates one player per NHL club for the Masterton, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The three Masterton finalists will be announced at a later date.

Clutterbuck has 19 points (7G, 12) in 76 games this season, as the 36-year-old winger has appeared in every Islanders game this season, his 17th in the NHL. Earlier this season Clutterbuck played in his 1,000th game and also became the first player in NHL history to record 4,000 hits.

Robin Lehner (2019) was the Islanders most recent winner of the Masterton trophy. Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the two other Islanders to have won the award.