Cal Clutterbuck Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

Veteran forward was selected as nominee by Islanders chapter of Professional Hockey Writers Association

GettyImages-2100337761
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The Islanders chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) nominated Cal Clutterbuck for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Friday morning.

The PHWA nominates one player per NHL club for the Masterton, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The three Masterton finalists will be announced at a later date.

Clutterbuck has 19 points (7G, 12) in 76 games this season, as the 36-year-old winger has appeared in every Islanders game this season, his 17th in the NHL. Earlier this season Clutterbuck played in his 1,000th game and also became the first player in NHL history to record 4,000 hits.

Robin Lehner (2019) was the Islanders most recent winner of the Masterton trophy. Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the two other Islanders to have won the award.

PHI@NYI: Isles honor Clutterbuck on 1,000 NHL games

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

3 Takeaways: Isles Beat Blue Jackets 4-2 

Cizikas Sharp on Special Teams

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

Islanders Host Fourth-Annual Baby Shower for Military Families 

Levy’s Longtime Islanders Fandom Comes Full Circle 

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blackhawks 1

3 Takeaways: Isles Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 1, 2024

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 3 OT

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

3 Takeaways: Islanders Regroup for 4-3 OT Win Over Flyers

This Day in Isles History: April 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers 

The Skinny: Lightning 4, Islanders 1

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-1 to Lightning 

Questions and Isles: Favorite Dessert

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning 