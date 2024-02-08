Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders rank fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 54 points and trail the Philadelphia Flyers (58 points) by four points. The Isles have one game in-hand on the Flyers. Though the Isles are sitting outside the playoff picture, they aren’t far behind the Tampa Bay Lightning (59 points, 51 GP) and the Detroit Red Wings (58 points, 50 GP), who occupy the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference.

- Casey Cizikas (LTIR, lower-body) is making steps toward returning to game action as the veteran center was a full participant on Wednesday, after spending Sunday and Monday’s skates in a non-contact jersey. Cizikas missed 10 games after he sustained an injury in the game against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 9. He is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Lightning, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

- Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not practice on Wednesday. He missed two games after he suffered an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25. Fasching has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 games.

- Pierre Engvall snapped an eight-game point drought by scoring the game-winner against his former team in the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

- With a goal on Monday, Mathew Barzal tied Noah Dobson for the team lead in points (52). Only 28 other players in the league reached the 50-point mark so far this season.

- Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock, who both made their return to the lineup after their respective injuries, played together in a defensive pair for the first time since Nov. 24. As a result, Noah Dobson was able to catch a break with 23:15 TOI, which marks his lowest ice time since the pair was out.

- Kyle Palmieri has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games. The winger has 29 points (13G, 16A) through 50 games this season.

- Simon Holmstrom is expected to play in his 100th NHL game on Thursday. The Swedish winger is finding success in his first full season with 18 points (12G, 6A) in 49 games, which shattered career-highs of three goals, six assists and nine points set last season through 50 games. Aside from the scoresheet, Holmstrom has also been finding confidence in his game this season and is looking forward to playing in his 100th NHL game.

“It’s a huge milestone for me, hopefully we can get a win,” Holmstrom said. “My confidence has just been growing in the past couple of months and [I’m] getting more ice time as well, which is really fun. I’m just trying to build on that.”

Read more about Holmstrom's path to 100 games and how his time in Bridgeport shaped him into the player he is today.

- The Islanders own a record of 12-6-7 on home ice this season and a record of 14-8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents.