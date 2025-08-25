Catching Up with Bo Horvat

Exclusive interview with Bo Horvat on his Olympic camp invite, offseason training, connection to Jonathan Drouin and more

GettyImages-2215029155
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

HORVAT HONORED, EXCITED FOR CANADA’S OLYMPIC ORIENTATION CAMP

Bo Horvat is on Hockey Canada’s radar.

The New York Islanders center is among 42 NHL players invited to Canada's Olympic orientation camp, which kicks off on Tuesday in Calgary, AB. For Horvat, the consideration to represent his country at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan is a tremendous honor.

“I’m excited. It’s an honor to get invited to this camp,” Horvat said. “For me to be a part of that list already is pretty special. I’m going to make the most of it, have fun with it and it’ll be great to meet the guys. I’m not sure what to expect out of the camp but it’ll be good to get a feel of what it would be like if I made the Olympic team.”

The London, ON native vividly remembers when Sidney Crosby scored the famous golden goal for Canada in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Horvat was 14 years old at the time, with big dreams of one day playing in the NHL. Competing at the Olympics himself however, felt like a dream that was too surreal to even visualize. Flash forward 15 years later, he’ll get his chance to make Canada’s Olympic team.

“When I was a kid, I thought that making the NHL would be the coolest thing ever,” Horvat said. “I never even imagined being on the Olympic team, there’s so many talented hockey players, especially in Canada. To even be named for this, it’s pretty special.”

Horvat ranks 22nd among Canadian forwards in scoring over the last three seasons with 195 points (99G, 96A) in 241 games. Horvat’s 56.3 FOW% his fifth among all Canadians with over 2,000 face-offs taken over that span. Only one player ahead of Horvat in terms of total points has a better FOW%.

The competition is stiff – Hockey Canada will narrow down a 42-man roster to 25 – but Horvat is making the most out of his summer training. He’s vying to give himself the best shot at making the team, while staying laser focused on a strong start to the season for the Islanders.

“I’m just trying to get better every day,” Horvat said. “Whether it’s working on my passing or my shot, I’m trying to get faster and be more explosive. I’m just always working on my game and trying to gain that edge and carry it into the beginning of the season.”

2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Horvat had recent experience with Hockey Canada, as he made his second career appearance representing Canada at the World Championships this spring.

He put up solid numbers the tournament - eight points (4G, 4A) in six games – before an ankle injury sent him home before the Quarterfinals, where Canada was eliminated. Fortunately, Horvat had a speedy recovery, and the injury didn’t deter his summer training.

“I feel great,” Horvat said. “I feel back to normal and ready to go for the season. I’ve been skating all summer, nothing has changed there.”

Despite the injury, Horvat positively reflects on the time he spent on the Canadian squad this year, mainly playing wing on Nathan MacKinnon's right side.

“The whole experience was great,” Horvat said. “The guys were phenomenal, and we had a really good group of guys and a lot of good hockey players on that team. That was pretty fun to play with a guy like [Nathan MacKinnon]. It was a great experience.”

FAMILIARITY WITH DROUIN

Jonathan Drouin may be a new face in the Isles locker room, but he’s an old friend to Horvat.

The two were childhood friends before they suited up for Team Canada at the 2014 World Juniors. After years of playing against each other in the NHL, they’ll be reunited and expected to start training camp as linemates, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“We’ve played against each other a lot growing up,” Horvat said. “To share that World Junior experience was pretty cool too. He’s a really nice guy, really talented hockey player and we’re lucky to have him.”

Drouin, who signed a two-year deal with the Isles on July 1, amassed 31 power-play points over the last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. Horvat led the Isles in scoring with 57 points (28G, 29A) last season.

EXCITEMENT FOR THE SEASON

Like every player on the Isles roster, Horvat is itching for training camp and fired up about a strong offseason for the organization.

“It’s going to be a tough camp,” Horvat said. “It’s a condensed schedule, we’ll have a lot of games in a short amount of time. I think with the guys we added and our lineup right now I’m excited for it. Obviously drafting first overall and getting [Matthew] Schaefer, it has propelled us to be a really good hockey player in the future as well. I’m excited and can’t wait for the season to start.”

PERSONAL NEWS

Horvat and his wife Holly are thrilled to welcome their third child into the world, a baby girl, in the coming days.

