Catching Up with Bo Horvat

HORVAT HONORED, EXCITED FOR CANADA’S OLYMPIC ORIENTATION CAMP

Bo Horvat is on Hockey Canada’s radar.

The New York Islanders center is among 42 NHL players invited to Canada's Olympic orientation camp, which kicks off on Tuesday in Calgary, AB. For Horvat, the consideration to represent his country at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan is a tremendous honor.

“I’m excited. It’s an honor to get invited to this camp,” Horvat said. “For me to be a part of that list already is pretty special. I’m going to make the most of it, have fun with it and it’ll be great to meet the guys. I’m not sure what to expect out of the camp but it’ll be good to get a feel of what it would be like if I made the Olympic team.”

The London, ON native vividly remembers when Sidney Crosby scored the famous golden goal for Canada in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Horvat was 14 years old at the time, with big dreams of one day playing in the NHL. Competing at the Olympics himself however, felt like a dream that was too surreal to even visualize. Flash forward 15 years later, he’ll get his chance to make Canada’s Olympic team.

“When I was a kid, I thought that making the NHL would be the coolest thing ever,” Horvat said. “I never even imagined being on the Olympic team, there’s so many talented hockey players, especially in Canada. To even be named for this, it’s pretty special.”

Horvat ranks 22nd among Canadian forwards in scoring over the last three seasons with 195 points (99G, 96A) in 241 games. Horvat’s 56.3 FOW% his fifth among all Canadians with over 2,000 face-offs taken over that span. Only one player ahead of Horvat in terms of total points has a better FOW%.

The competition is stiff – Hockey Canada will narrow down a 42-man roster to 25 – but Horvat is making the most out of his summer training. He’s vying to give himself the best shot at making the team, while staying laser focused on a strong start to the season for the Islanders.

“I’m just trying to get better every day,” Horvat said. “Whether it’s working on my passing or my shot, I’m trying to get faster and be more explosive. I’m just always working on my game and trying to gain that edge and carry it into the beginning of the season.”