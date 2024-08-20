This Day in Isles History: August 20

The Islanders eliminate the Capitals in Game 5 in 2020

TDIIH_August20
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

August 20, 2020 - The Islanders eliminate the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the best-of-seven First Round of 2020 NHL Playoffs with a 4-0 win in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in the Toronto bubble.

The Islanders' commanding series-clinching win was powered by a two-goal effort from Anthony Beauvillier, both of which were assisted by Josh Bailey. Bailey finished the game with three points (1G, 2A) and Nick Leddy also lit the lamp in the Islanders' 4-0 win. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves to claim the shutout and series clincher.

Bailey led the Islanders with six points (2G, 4A) in the series, while Beauvillier's and Anders Lee's three goals were the team-high in the series. Varlamov went 4-1 with a 1.59 GAA, a .935 SV% and a shutout.

Game 5 Recap Isles 4, Capitals 0

News Feed

Matt Moulson’s Hockey Story Becomes Children’s Book 

UBS Arena and the New York Islanders Add Adam Cross as Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships

Discover Long Island Announces New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Anastasia Pagonis Thrives and Inspires in Paralympic Journey 

Long Island Warriors Enjoy LI Summer Shootout

Questions and Isles: Do You Recline on Airplanes?

Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

This Day in Isles History: August 7

Islanders Sign Wahlstrom

Maven's Memories: The Glowing, but Forgotten Ray Ferraro Goals

Great American Media to Create Nation's Largest Experiential Christmas Festival with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment

Talkin' Isles: Steve Webb

Islanders Sign Holmstrom

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Logo, Announce 2024-25 Schedule 

Questions and Isles: Window or Aisle Seat?

Maven's Memories: Four-Time Cup-Winner Dave Langevin Reflects On The Dynasty Years

Breaking Down the Islanders 2024-25 Schedule

Reilly to Remain on Long Island