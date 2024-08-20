This Day in Isles History: August 20

August 20, 2020 - The Islanders eliminate the Washington Capitals 4-1 in the best-of-seven First Round of 2020 NHL Playoffs with a 4-0 win in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in the Toronto bubble.

The Islanders' commanding series-clinching win was powered by a two-goal effort from Anthony Beauvillier, both of which were assisted by Josh Bailey. Bailey finished the game with three points (1G, 2A) and Nick Leddy also lit the lamp in the Islanders' 4-0 win. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves to claim the shutout and series clincher.

Bailey led the Islanders with six points (2G, 4A) in the series, while Beauvillier's and Anders Lee's three goals were the team-high in the series. Varlamov went 4-1 with a 1.59 GAA, a .935 SV% and a shutout.