New York Islanders Theme Night Giveaways Include Barzal, Horvat Bobbleheads; Holiday-Themed Ugly Sweater Replica Jerseys 

The New York Islanders announced the official 2025-26 Theme Night schedule

1920x1080_Slide2_232 (1)
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today the official 2025-26 Theme Night schedule, filled with fan-favorite giveaways and new promotions. The season is set to feature items including bobbleheads for Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat, as well as a special holiday-themed ugly sweater replica jersey. The schedule kicks off on Opening Night and continues with a variety of fan giveaways throughout the season. Highlights include:

  • Opening Night (October 11): The tradition continues as all fans in attendance will receive a New York Islanders scarf, presented by UBS.
  • Military Appreciation Night (November 7): Honor our armed forces with an exclusive Islanders camo hat, presented by Ford, for the first 10,000 fans.
  • Mat Barzal Bobblehead Night (November 26): Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 13. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector's item, presented by UBS.
  • Home for the Holidays Celebration (December 23): Get in the festive spirit with a unique holiday-themed ugly sweater replica jersey, given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
  • Bo Horvat Bobblehead Night (January 31): Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 14. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector’s item, presented by Hyundai.
  • In addition to these promotions, the Islanders are introducing a new Kids Day Out series for weekend 1:00 PM games, providing a family-friendly game day experience.

View the full 2025-26 Theme Night schedule here.

