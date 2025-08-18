New York Islanders Theme Night Giveaways Include Barzal, Horvat Bobbleheads; Holiday-Themed Ugly Sweater Replica Jerseys 

The New York Islanders announced today the official 2025-26 Theme Night schedule, filled with fan-favorite giveaways and new promotions. The season is set to feature items including bobbleheads for Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat, as well as a special holiday-themed ugly sweater replica jersey. The schedule kicks off on Opening Night and continues with a variety of fan giveaways throughout the season. Highlights include:

Opening Night (October 11): The tradition continues as all fans in attendance will receive a New York Islanders scarf, presented by UBS.

The tradition continues as all fans in attendance will receive a New York Islanders scarf, presented by UBS. Military Appreciation Night (November 7): Honor our armed forces with an exclusive Islanders camo hat, presented by Ford, for the first 10,000 fans.

Honor our armed forces with an exclusive Islanders camo hat, presented by Ford, for the first 10,000 fans. Mat Barzal Bobblehead Night (November 26): Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 13. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector's item, presented by UBS.

Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 13. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector's item, presented by UBS. Home for the Holidays Celebration (December 23): Get in the festive spirit with a unique holiday-themed ugly sweater replica jersey, given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

Get in the festive spirit with a unique holiday-themed ugly sweater replica jersey, given to the first 10,000 fans in attendance. Bo Horvat Bobblehead Night (January 31): Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 14. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector’s item, presented by Hyundai.

Arrive early to get your hands on a bobblehead of No. 14. The first 10,000 fans will receive this collector’s item, presented by Hyundai. In addition to these promotions, the Islanders are introducing a new Kids Day Out series for weekend 1:00 PM games, providing a family-friendly game day experience.

View the full 2025-26 Theme Night schedule here.