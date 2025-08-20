Maven's Memories: Inside Jiggs McDonald's Hall of Fame Career

Jiggs McDonald did not invent modern, play-by-play hockey broadcasting; it just seemed that way. He was that good; and even THAT'S an understatement.

A Hockey Hall of Famer -- he's won the Foster Hewitt broadcasting award -- the former Islanders' mic icon recently hauled in yet another broadcasting bauble. Jiggs visited Troy, New York -- the Isles once had a farm team there -- where he was voted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. (Very immodest note, The Maven also is a member.) His speech inspired a standing ovation.

"For a young, aspiring broadcaster like me, Jiggs was better than a textbook," says TNT lead play-by-play man Kenny Albert. "His knowledge, cadence, style and terrific rapport with his sidekick Eddie Westfall were just some of his Hall of Fame attributes."

Another veteran sportscaster who welcomed McDonald's nomination was New Jersey Devils veteran radio play-by-play man Matt Loughlin.

"When I was a rookie on the local broadcast scene, Jiggs already was a veteran," Loughlin recalls. "He could have treated me in a 'sink or swim' manner. Instead, he regarded me with respect as if I was a longtime member of the crew. This titan of the industry built my confidence and helped me along my career path."

McDonald -- real name is Kenneth; Jiggs was an old comic strip character -- cut his puck broadcasting teeth as a kid listening to legendary hockey icons Foster Hewitt out of Toronto and Danny Gallivan in Montreal, among others.

Listening to Hewitt was one thing; anybody could have done that, but being the second coming of Foster or Danny was no small feat. Jiggs was gladly willing to pay the toll on the bridge to the NHL.

He broke into The Show with the Los Angeles Kings, promoted by Canadian entrepreneur Jack Kent Cooke. After Jiggs made a name for himself on the Left Coast, he handled Atlanta Flames games while flamboyant Boom Boom Geoffrion did the coaching.