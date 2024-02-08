Holmstrom’s Path to 100 NHL Games

A deep dive into Holmstrom’s roots in Sweden, beginnings in Bridgeport and adjustment to the NHL

Simon Holmstrom NYI Longread
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

There was a young face, but an older presence at New York Islanders Rookie Camp in September. 

Both belonged to Simon Holmstrom, who was the only player with more than one game of NHL experience. Holmstrom was there to get a running start into Islanders Training Camp, both to prime himself for his second NHL season and also to help serve as an example for younger players in the organization.

In some ways, it was fitting that Holmstrom mentoring the group that made up a healthy amount of Bridgeport’s roster, given how much Holmstrom benefitted from his time in Bridgeport. 

The 22-year-old winger may be garnering attention with the Islanders for his shorthanded scoring prowess this season, but according to his former Bridgeport teammates, he’s always been a staple on the penalty kill. In reality, Holmstrom’s four seasons in the AHL prepared him for a full-time role with the Islanders where he’s using his hockey IQ to be a shorthanded threat among other attributes.  

While sharpening his skills in Bridgeport, Holmstrom forged important relationships along the way, learned how-to live-in America while improving his English. As he approaches his 100th NHL game on Thursday, read about Holmstrom’s journey of youngest player in Bridgeport all the way to finding a fit with the Islanders.

Simon Holmstrom 2020 Bridgeport

ARRIVING IN BRIDGEPORT

At 22 years old, Holmstrom is the youngest player on the Islanders roster, but playing the role of the youngest guy in the room is a feeling he’s very familiar with. Four seasons of junior hockey in Sweden allowed Holmstrom to have the unique opportunity to play professional hockey in the United States at a young age. 

Canadian junior players can’t enter the American Hockey League until they’re 20. US junior players typically go to college before the AHL, so it’s a rarity for any player to suit up as an 18-year-old, which Holmstrom did.

“I think a lot of people kind of forget that he came in as an 18-year-old and played in the American Hockey League,” Seth Helgeson said. 

Holmstrom broke into the AHL as the youngest player in Bridgeport history to dress for a professional game, making his debut on Oct. 5, 2019.  He registered his first point in the form of an assist on Oct. 12, potted his first goal on Nov. 2 and showed his team that he can be counted on in big moments. Holmstrom capitalized on his very first shootout attempt, which held as the game deciding goal in a 3-2 SO win over Scranton on Feb. 1, 2020. 

“He might’ve been a little younger, but age was almost never a factor with Simon,” Helgeson said. “He played above his years, that’s the best way to describe it. He's always been reliable and he’s not shy to be in those moments where you need the most.”

The Swedish winger established himself early as a smart, reliable player to fit in with a squad of older guys. As the youngest player on the roster in 2019-20, he was utilized on the penalty kill was trusted in defensive situations rather quickly.  

“When you see a highly touted player and a first round draft pick come to America at 18 years old, you’d assume the high-end skill is there and maybe the defensive game needs a little work,” Grant Hutton said. “But when Simon came to Bridgeport, he was relied upon in defensive situations all the time pretty much right away.”

The pandemic put a halt to Holmstrom’s rookie – and everyone’s – season in March of 2020. At that point, Holmstrom played his first 46 games and racked up 15 points (8G, 7A). Though the pause in sports was an obstacle for all athletes and their development, it was especially challenging for an 18-year-old who was getting used to professional hockey in a country far from home. 

“He handled it so well,” Helgeson said. “I couldn’t imagine how it feels to be thrown that kind of curveball in your rookie year when you’re still finding your footing, but he didn’t let the challenges of the pandemic hinder his growth.” 

During the pause where play in North America in 2020, Holmstrom made the decision to play back home in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second tier of Swedish hockey. He collected two points (1G, 1A) in 11 games for the HC Vita Hästen before Bridgeport’s shortened season began in February of 2021. After a sophomore season of seven points (4G, 3A) through 24 games, Holmstrom sported his best AHL season in 2021-22, racking up 43 points (12G, 31A) through a slate of 68 games.

EDM@NYI: Holmstrom scores goal against Stuart Skinner

LEARNING ENGLISH AND ADJUSTING TO THE STATES 

Moving to a new country and adapting to the culture, all while working hard on the ice every day is no easy task - especially when a pandemic halts your rookie season – but Holmstrom credits his strong support system that helped him find his way. 

“It was so different when I got here,” Holmstrom said. “Especially with COVID in my first year, it was pretty tough. But I had great teammates that helped me out a lot and a great family that always supported me.”

Former Bridgeport teammate, current Islanders teammate and fellow Swede, Sebastian Aho developed a bond with Holmstrom and helped him as much as he could. 

“He was so young when he came over,” Aho said. “He had just turned 18, so it’s not easy just to get used to another country, but I thought he was mature for his age back then. I just tried to be there for him and help him in any way I can, but to be honest, he did a lot of it all by himself. He’s a very resourceful guy.”

Holmstrom’s hometown of Transas, Sweden has a population of about 14,000, so he had to overcome the culture shock of a new country and getting more familiar with a language he isn’t native in. 

“There was a lot different,” Holmstrom said. “I’m from a pretty small town as well so all the people and the language is probably the biggest one. The food and how you interact with people and all that.”

As a fellow Swede, Aho knows first-hand the challenges that Holmstrom experienced, but explained the advantages of Sweden’s education system in providing a background in English to get a hang of the basics. 

“Everything is different when you first come over from your home country, it’s stressful at first,” Aho said. “I think it helps that most Swedes are good at English, since we learn from a pretty young age in school, and we don’t have to learn a completely new language at least. So we come over and know the basics and just have to learn how to get yourself understood. After a little bit of time, you get more comfortable and confident and it starts getting better and better. The U.S. and Sweden are two completely different places, especially coming from a smaller town and moving here close to Manhattan.”

Perhaps no one was more influential to Holmstrom’s language adjustment than his roommate of three seasons, Indiana native Grant Hutton, who helped close the language barrier. 

“It’s not like we sat down with him with a Rosetta Stone book and went through the English language together,” Hutton said. “He actually spoke English was pretty well when he came over here. It was about just helping him get better. And there were some small things that I’d like to tease him about.”

Their friendship involved some tough love and laughs, as Hutton was there for Holmstrom when it came down to the details of the English language.  

“[Hutton] was probably my biggest teacher,” Holmstrom said. “As soon as I said something wrong, he was always there to point it out, which definitely helped me every day and I’m very thankful for that.”

Holmstrom tried to return the favor by teaching Hutton to speak Swedish, which wasn’t as well-received.

“He still heckles me and gives me a hard time that I don’t know Swedish, and here I am giving him a hard time about his English,” Hutton said. “But it’s all in good fun.” 

“Three years and doesn’t know a single word,” Holmstrom said with a laugh.

LIVING WITH GRANT HUTTON 

Holmstrom didn’t sign up to be a dog dad, but inadvertently became one when Hutton and his wife adopted two German Shepherds around the time the Swedish winger moved in. Luckily, Holmstrom and the pups became fast friends. 

“I got my two dogs when he was living with me, so he basically helped raise them,” Hutton said. “They’re smart, intelligent dogs and I think that’s why Simon likes them so much, he can mess around with them and they’re full of personality and full of character just like he is.”

Hutton’s dogs certainly took a noticeable liking to their owner’s roommate. 

“I’d just be laying on my bed, they’d jump up and stay with me the entire night,” Holmstrom said. 

Holmstrom developed a bond with the furry friends, stepping in to take care of the two pups at the house during stretches when Hutton was recalled by the Islanders, in April 2022 for example. 

“There was one time I was called to New York and my wife was out of town, so Simon was on dog-sitting duty,” Hutton said. “He really formed a bond with them, they light up every time he walks in the room. He’s totally part of the family.”

The two entered pro hockey together, as Hutton’s first full season coincided with Holmstrom’s rookie year. Right from the beginning of training camp in 2019, the duo of a Swedish winger and an Indiana-born defenseman seemed to click right off the bat.  

“We were just drawn to each other for whatever reason and our friendship started from day one of training camp on Long Island,” Hutton said. “He’s still one of my closest friends.”

They enjoyed playing video games together and Hutton made sure to share his passion for horse racing with Holmstrom. For the holidays in 2022, the Hutton’s hosted Holmstrom and Aho for Christmas. Through the years, the three remain good friends, and Aho and Hutton are proud of Holmstrom for all his success this season. 

“He’s been flourishing with the Islanders system, it makes me smile just seeing it because everyone has known that it’s been there for so long,” Hutton said. “He just needed the opportunity, and he has taken full advantage.”

“He’s been having a great year so far,” Aho said. “We always knew that he could do it and that he had it in him, but sometimes a lot of it has to do with confidence. He’s been playing a lot and has always killed penalties. When you have that belief in yourself, you play looser. Hopefully he keeps going, it’s fun to see.”

2019 NHL Draft

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

HOLMSTROM’S HOMETOWN AND FAMILY BACKGROUND 

While progressing and making strides in the NHL in his first full season, Holmstrom never forgets his roots back home in Tranas, Sweden. 

“I’m staying in touch with my mom and dad almost every single day,” Holmstrom said. “Especially my dad. He has always played a big part of my hockey career. He’s so happy for me, my mom and sister as well.”

Simon’s father, Jonas Holmstrom, doubled as his hockey coach as he rose through Sweden’s HV71 system. The father-son duo found the perfect balance of a close relationship off the ice while maintaining a professional dynamic with the team. 

“We always had a good relationship,” Holmstrom said. “We knew that every time we went to the rink, it was player and coach, nothing else. And when we stepped outside it was dad and son. We always had a good relationship. He was my coach my entire life, he’s my biggest role model as well.”

Holmstrom spent four years in the HV71 system, playing with the U16, J18 and J20 clubs in Sweden's junior leagues. He played two games with HV71's SHL club before being drafted 23rd overall in 2019, which took place in Vancouver.  He spent the majority of his draft year in the J20 SuperElit league dealing with an injury so he was excited to be drafted that high despite any setbacks. 

“I can barely remember it, to be honest,” Holmstrom said. “I was hurt most of the year of my draft year so when I got there, I didn’t know what to expect. I was just very happy I got picked.”

Holmstrom name dropped Mathew Barzal as a player he looked up to immediately upon being drafted. Flash forward to this season, the two have seen some ice time, playing 176:57 together. Holmstrom continues to look to Barzal as a significant role model. 

“It’s been awesome, [Barzal] has been great to me and taught me a lot,” Holmstrom said.

Simon Holmstrom with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

HOLMSTROM’S LONG STICK AND SHORTHANDED IMPACT

After getting his feet wet with 50 games in his rookie season, Holmstrom has elevated his play in his second year, finding a niche as a scoring threat on the penalty kill. Holmstrom leads the league with five shorthanded goals and seven shorthanded points this season. 

“He’s the shorthanded king,” Mathew Barzal said after Holmstrom potted his fourth shorthanded goal of the season against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 13. “There’s something to be said about how strong he is defensively and his knack for the net. He’s getting comfortable out there and he’s showing flashes of how talented he is. He’s a big part of this team.” 

Several characteristics make Holmstrom a unique player on the ice. His teammates describe his game as quiet and composed, but deceptive, which is partly how he’s been able to pick off passes and turn them into shorthanded two-on-ones.

"He's an undercover, sneaky and fast skater," Casey Cizikas said. "That stick he has is long and he baits guys and is able to jump past where guys think they might have him and forcing them to pass it early. He's a skilled player and you can see that his confidence is building."

Holmstrom has gravitated to a longer stick for as long as he can remember, but he prefers extended reach when playing defense and disrupting plays.  

“I’ve always used a long stick, I feel comfortable in my stick handling personally,” Holmstrom said. “I really like it, there’s some extra stuff you can do when you have a long stick. Without the puck, it’s easier to reach.”

While his tools on the ice haven’t changed, Holmstrom found a new and noticeable level of confidence this season. 

Holmstrom’s first full season started a bit earlier than his teammates, as he is the only member of the active roster to partake in rookie camp in September. He was coming off a solid first 50 NHL games in the 2022-23 season where he reached six goals and nine points, but Islanders brass saw higher potential on the offensive side, encouraging Holmstrom to shoot more and lean into his shot. 

The feedback was heard loud and clear, as Holmstrom began jump into more offensive opportunities. The 22-year-old winger shattered career highs across all categories in goals (12), assists (6) and points (18) through 49 games this season. 

Another milestone is upcoming in Holmstrom’s young career, as he’s expected to play his milestone 100th NHL game on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The player and career are both still young, but Holmstrom is grateful to be where he is now. With the help of his teammates in Bridgeport and on Long Island, Holmstrom reflected on the journey to 100 games and his improved play in the last few months to get him there. 

“It’s a huge milestone for me, hopefully we can get a win,” Holmstrom said. “My confidence has just been growing in the past couple of months and [I’m] getting more ice time as well, which is really fun. I’m just trying to build on that.”

