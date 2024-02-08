Holmstrom’s Path to 100 NHL Games

LEARNING ENGLISH AND ADJUSTING TO THE STATES

Moving to a new country and adapting to the culture, all while working hard on the ice every day is no easy task - especially when a pandemic halts your rookie season – but Holmstrom credits his strong support system that helped him find his way.

“It was so different when I got here,” Holmstrom said. “Especially with COVID in my first year, it was pretty tough. But I had great teammates that helped me out a lot and a great family that always supported me.”

Former Bridgeport teammate, current Islanders teammate and fellow Swede, Sebastian Aho developed a bond with Holmstrom and helped him as much as he could.

“He was so young when he came over,” Aho said. “He had just turned 18, so it’s not easy just to get used to another country, but I thought he was mature for his age back then. I just tried to be there for him and help him in any way I can, but to be honest, he did a lot of it all by himself. He’s a very resourceful guy.”

Holmstrom’s hometown of Transas, Sweden has a population of about 14,000, so he had to overcome the culture shock of a new country and getting more familiar with a language he isn’t native in.

“There was a lot different,” Holmstrom said. “I’m from a pretty small town as well so all the people and the language is probably the biggest one. The food and how you interact with people and all that.”

As a fellow Swede, Aho knows first-hand the challenges that Holmstrom experienced, but explained the advantages of Sweden’s education system in providing a background in English to get a hang of the basics.

“Everything is different when you first come over from your home country, it’s stressful at first,” Aho said. “I think it helps that most Swedes are good at English, since we learn from a pretty young age in school, and we don’t have to learn a completely new language at least. So we come over and know the basics and just have to learn how to get yourself understood. After a little bit of time, you get more comfortable and confident and it starts getting better and better. The U.S. and Sweden are two completely different places, especially coming from a smaller town and moving here close to Manhattan.”

Perhaps no one was more influential to Holmstrom’s language adjustment than his roommate of three seasons, Indiana native Grant Hutton, who helped close the language barrier.

“It’s not like we sat down with him with a Rosetta Stone book and went through the English language together,” Hutton said. “He actually spoke English was pretty well when he came over here. It was about just helping him get better. And there were some small things that I’d like to tease him about.”

Their friendship involved some tough love and laughs, as Hutton was there for Holmstrom when it came down to the details of the English language.

“[Hutton] was probably my biggest teacher,” Holmstrom said. “As soon as I said something wrong, he was always there to point it out, which definitely helped me every day and I’m very thankful for that.”

Holmstrom tried to return the favor by teaching Hutton to speak Swedish, which wasn’t as well-received.

“He still heckles me and gives me a hard time that I don’t know Swedish, and here I am giving him a hard time about his English,” Hutton said. “But it’s all in good fun.”

“Three years and doesn’t know a single word,” Holmstrom said with a laugh.