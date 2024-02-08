Isles Day to Day: Cizikas Activated Off IR, MacLean Loaned to Bridgeport

Casey Cizikas was activated off IR, while Kyle MacLean was loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders

By Cory Wright
The New York Islanders activated Casey Cizikas off IR on Thursday morning and loaned Kyle MacLean to Bridgeport in a corresponding move.

Cizikas has been out since Jan. 9 with a lower-body injury and missed 10 games as a result. In Cizikas absence, MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport and played six games, recording his first NHL goal against Toronto on Monday.

Thursday will be Cizikas' first game under Head Coach Patrick Roy and the new coach said he was excited to see the Islanders Identity Line intact for the first time since he took over.

"I am actually, but more than that, I look forward to see how we're going to respond after a good win two nights ago," Roy said. 

As for MacLean, Clutterbuck had high praise for the center during his time filling in for Cizikas. 

"He did a fantastic job," Clutterbuck said. "It's kind of a testament to the work he's put in to learn to play a certain way. I think he's just got a lot of great qualities about and I'm sure a little more time maybe down in Bridgeport, it's not gonna hurt but, you know, I think he made a really strong case for himself and I was impressed with his ability to think the game and play the role."

Isles Morning Minute: Feb. 8 vs TBL

The Islanders take on the Lightning for the first time of the season. Casey Cizikas is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. The Isles Morning Minute is presented by Acrisure.

