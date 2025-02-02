Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

The New York grinded out their seventh straight win on Saturday night, as they topped the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime.
Tony DeAngelo netted the OT winner 33 seconds into the extra frame, after Adam Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri contributed goals in regulation. Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning. Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for his eighth win in his last nine games, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning in the OT loss.
The Islanders (55 points) gained ground on the Lightning (58 points) with the win, drawing within three points of the Bolts for the second wild card spot.
“Everybody’s dialed in, obviously it’s a four-point game if it goes the other way,” DeAngelo said. “Everyone knows where they standings are at and we have a long way to go, but these games mean a lot.”
The Islanders picked up their first regular-season win at Amalie Arena since 2019, snapping a five-game winless streak on the road against the Lightning.