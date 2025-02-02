Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

HOW IT HAPPENED

DeAngelo played the hero late, but Sorokin was the story early, as he bailed out the Islanders through stretches where they were hemmed in their own zone. Sorokin stoned Conor Geekie when he nearly had a wide-open net to shoot at, and he came up with a huge save on Jake Guentzel at the doorstep.

“He was phenomenal, especially at the beginning of the game, no doubt about it,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

The Islanders began to find their footing midway through the opening frame, but couldn’t bury their chances. The Bolts struck first, as Guentzel deflected an Erik Cernak shot from the point to open the scoring at 5:39 of the middle frame.

The Islanders as a whole had a strong defensive effort. Exhibit A was Pageau, who made an important defensive play by the crease, chopping the puck away from Mitchell Chaffee, who had a wide-open net.

Shortly after, the Isles found the equalizer when Boqvist netted his third goal of the season – and first as an Islander – at 18:15 of the second period. Palmieri found the go-ahead goal seconds after the Isles only power play of the game expired, depositing a feed from Max Tsyplakov who found him from behind the net.

Up 2-1, the Islanders were weathering the storm at 5-on-6, as Sorokin turned aside the first three shots after Vasilevskiy went off to the bench, but Kucherov’s shot deflected off Pageau and found the back of the net through traffic with 47 seconds left in regulation.

“I think we were surprised when they scored,” Roy said. “But I loved how we stayed focused and found a way to win the game.”

A week after DeAngelo hit Bo Horvat with a home-run pass for a breakaway, Horvat returned the favor. Horvat retreated into the Isles zone with the puck and found a DeAngelo on a stretch pass 33 seconds into overtime for the defenseman’s first as an Islander.

“Bo makes a great read, sending it up and I was fortunate enough to finish it,” DeAngelo said.