Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

The New York Islanders picked up their third straight win with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at UBS Arena.

The three-game winning streak matched a season high and also marked the first time the Islanders strung three wins together on home ice this season.

Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders while Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves. The Islanders (47 points) narrowed a five-point gap in the standings behind the Flyers (50 points) to three points, while the Islanders have three games in-hand.

The Isles are focused on maintaining the connected way they’ve been able to play recently – as they’ve won six of their last eight games – and bringing that on Saturday when they host the Hurricanes.

“Tonight our four lines were very good, we had great energy from everyone and we’re going to have to match that tomorrow,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said postgame after Friday’s 3-1 win. “In back-to-back games, that’s how you want to play the first one. We should be rested enough to play a strong game tomorrow.”

In a high-scoring affair, the Hurricanes took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Thursday night to earn their fourth consecutive win. Nine of their forwards hit the scoresheet in the win, with five of them recording multi-point games. Seth Jarvis (2G, 2A), Sebastian Aho (1G, 2A), Jackson Blake (1G, 1A), Jordan Martinook, Eric Robinson, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the win, while Frederik Andersen made 18 saves on 22 shots.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles and Canes are knotted in the season series 1-1-0 after a 4-3 Islanders win on Dec. 7 at UBS Arena and a 4-0 shutout loss in Raleigh on Dec. 17. After Saturday’s contest, the season series will conclude on March 30th in Raleigh, which is also the back end of a back-to-back set for New York.