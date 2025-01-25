Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 3-1

The New York Islanders kept the winning energy going on Friday night, earning their third straight win with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored for the Islanders, while Kyle Palmieri registered two assists. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves on 30 shots in the win, while Ivan Fedotov turned aside 24 of 27 shots in the loss.

The three-game winning streak matched a season high and also marked the first time the Islanders strung three wins together on home ice this season, improving their record on the season-long, seven-game homestand to 3-2-0.

“We’ve talked about taking advantage of this stretch, so now it puts us back on the positive side for the week,” we’ve got a few more games on this homestand so let’s keep it rolling,” Nelson said.

The stakes were high entering the contest with important points on the line against a divisional opponent, but the Isles (47 points) took care of business and pulled within three points of the Flyers (50), while New York has three games in-hand.

The Islanders took the lead in the season series 2-1-0 and are also 10-2-1 against the Flyers on home ice dating back to March 2021.