New York Islanders fans who are Optimum subscribers are now facing changes to their TV lineup as MSG Networks and Altice, the parent company of Optimum, work to reach a new agreement. Optimum customers have lost access to MSG Network and MSGSN, as of January 1.

This will now disrupt coverage of the New York Islanders. While negotiations continue, here are ways to watch. Find a new provider today at keepmsg.com or download the Gotham Sports App.