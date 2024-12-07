Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-11-7) VS CAROLINA HURRICANES (17-8-1)

5 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in the first of four meetings of the season series on Saturday evening at UBS Arena.

The Islanders fell into a 4-0 hole in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Noah Dobson and Max Tsyplakov scored late in the third period to make it 4-2, but the Kraken sealed the deal with an empty netter that put an end to the Islanders’ three-game point streak. Ilya Sorokin made nine of 13 saves through 40 minutes before he was replaced by Marcus Hogberg, who made all 11 saves in relief.

The Islanders are looking to put Thursday’s loss behind them, staying laser focused on their next matchup against a tough divisional opponent in the Hurricanes. Last season, the Islanders and Hurricanes split the regular season series each going 2-1-1, but New York’s season was ended by Carolina in five games of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“This is a very good defensive team, they’re always of the best [when it comes to] possession time in the offensive zone,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We know they’re going to shoot a lot of pucks at the net, that’s in their DNA. We’re going to have to be good in different areas. We’re going to have to be good around the net, move the puck quick and jam the net.”

The Hurricanes are coming off a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, which extinguished a three-game losing streak. Andrei Svechnikov (1G, 3A), Eric Robinson, Seth Jarvis (PPG), Jack Roslovic and Martin Necas (PPG, 1A) led the way offensively for the Canes, while Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 16 of 19 shots in the win.