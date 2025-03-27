The Skinny: Canucks 5, Islanders 2

Game 71

Vancouver 5, Isles 2

Derek Forbort scored with 23 seconds to play in the second period to break a 2-2 tie and the Vancouver Canucks snapped an Islander six-game point streak as they defeated the Isles 5-2, before a crowd of 15,254 at UBS Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Casey Cizikas and Tony DeAngelo scored to erase a Kiefer Sherwood goal and give the Isles the lead, but former Islander Aatu Raty tied the game with six minutes to play in the middle period. Teddy Blueger added a goal early in the third before Sherwood hit the empty net to complete the scoring.

The Isles fall to 32-29-10 as they complete the homestand with a 1-1-2 record. The Isles head to Tampa Bay at 2:00pm on Saturday to begin a back-to-back set.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Kiefer Sherwood (16) Quinn Hughes (52), Filip Hronek (24) 02:39 VAN 1,NYI 0

Casey Cizikas (6) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (25) 05:35 VAN 1,NYI 1 SHG

Tony DeAngelo (3) Casey Cizikas (8) 09:00 VAN 1,NYI 2

Aatu Raty (3) Marcus Pettersson (22), Kiefer Sherwood (15) 13:59 VAN 2,NYI 2

Derek Forbort (2) Jake DeBrusk (19), Pius Suter (16) 19:37 VAN 3,NYI 2

3rd Period

Teddy Blueger (8) Conor Garland (25), Drew O'Connor (13) 01:05 VAN 4,NYI 2

Kiefer Sherwood (17)EN Pius Suter (17), Drew O'Connor (14) 18:08 VAN 5,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-1-3 in the last seven games and 7-4-3 in the last fourteen games …The Isles are 4-1-3 in their last eight home games (second-longest point streak in UBS Arena history) and 10-3-3 in their last sixteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 87-75 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 38-30 in those periods over the last 28 games…The Isles were outscored 4-0 at 5-on-5 tonight….The Isles have scored 141 goals and allowed 131 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 81-52 in all other situations… The Isles went 0-2 on the power play and are 2-27 over the last nine games; the Isles have been outscored 21-10 on the power play over the last 40 games… Ilya Sorokin has started seven of the last eight and 20 of the last 23; he has appeared in 23 of the last 25 games…Sorokin is 7-3-2 in his last twelve games, and his 27 wins are the second-highest total of his career… The Isles fall to 5-22-2 when trailing after two periods… The Isles scored a shorthanded goal for the seventh time this season; they have also allowed seven shorties; the Isles have netted only fourteen power play goals (21 for, 7 shorties allowed) through 71 games…The Isles are 6-4-3 in March, including 4-1-3 at UBS Arena…Casey Cizikas scored his 12th career shorthanded goal (most by any current Islander for the Isles); Jean-Gabriel Pageau earned his 40th shorthanded point (21-19-40) on the play, which is third among active NHLers (Brad Marchand 67 and Jordan Staal 43)… Anthony DeAngelo extended his point streak to four games….The Isles finish the season 5-7-4 in games against Pacific Division teams.

The Injury

Jean-Gabriel Pageau left the game with 11:11 to play with an upper body injury but returned for the final 4:41.

Milestone Men

Anders Lee has 286 goals, one behind Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for 6th in club history.

The Playoff Chase (through Wednesday's Games)

3rd Metro New Jersey 83 points (34 RW) in 73 games (FRI at Winnipeg, SAT at Minnesota)

1st WC Ottawa 79 points (28 RW) in 70 games (THU at Detroit, SAT vs Columbus)

2nd WC Montreal 75 points (24 RW) in 70 games (THU at Philadelphia, FRI at Carolina)

3rd ISLES 74 points (25 RW) in 71 games (SAT at Vancouver)

4th Rangers 74 points (31 RW) in 72 games (FRI at Anaheim, SAT at San Jose)

5th Columbus 73 points (23 RW) in 70 games (FRI vs Vancouver, SAT at Ottawa)

6th Detroit 72 points (25 RW) in 71 games (THU vs. Ottawa, SAT vs. Boston)

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins

• New Jersey 101/43 (3rd Metro)

• Ottawa 103/40 (WC 1)

• Montreal 99/36 (WC 2)

-------------

• Isles 96/40

• Columbus 97/35

• Rangers 94/41

• Detroit 94/36

Thursday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit

Montreal at Philadelphia

Friday's Games

Vancouver at Columbus

New Jersey at Winnipeg

Rangers at Anaheim

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 470 minutes for the Isles, allowing 15 goals on 218 shots for a 1.92 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Swede 17

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 17 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals and Anders Kallur had 18 goals. Nystrom (8x) and Kallur (3x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 70, Opponents 80

Tying Goals: Isles 9, Opponents 16 (in 15 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 13 (in 12 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 20

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 42 of their 71 games. In the 29 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-22-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fifteen times this season, including nine times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 51 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 24 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 8 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 32-29-10 for 74 points in 71 games

• 2023-24 30-25-15 for 75 points in 70 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 27-112-139

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-28-10 overall; they are 17-13-5 at home and 15-15-5 on the road.

Vancouver is 34-26-12 overall; they are 15-13-7 at home and 19-13-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-17-4 against the East (9-7-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,476

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,476) and Patrick Roy (182) have combined for 1,658 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 17-5-5 when scoring first and are 15-24-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-11-7=28

Vancouver 5-13-7=25

The Isles are 16-20-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 15-8-6 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves before replaced after Vancouver's fourth goal; he is 27-21-6 this season and 2-3-1 vs. Vancouver. Marcus Hogberg made five saves in relief.

Thatcher Demko made 26 saves; he is 8-6-3 this season and 4-0-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Vancouver was 0-1 (2:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal.

The Isles are 13-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-26-9 when they do not. The Isles are 14-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-15-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 9-3-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-15-6 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-8-6 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-21-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-10 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-8 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (23:10); Vancouver: Filip Hronek(25:42)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:24).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Vancouver 25 (55%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 9 of 11 for the Isles; Teddy Blueger won 7 of 13 for Vancouver.

Hit Count

Isles 28 (Three with 4)

Vancouver 21 (Dakota Joshua -7)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Alex Romanov -5)

Vancouver 12 (Quinn Hughes -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 66, Vancouver 64

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 55, Vancouver 5

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mike Reilly +12

Vancouver: Tyler Myers +15

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Vancouver 14

5-on-5: Isles 11, Vancouver 13

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist)

Games Lost to injury: 278. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 187 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (97) and Anders Lee (70) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-2 in matinee games this season, with four games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 29th in Tampa Bay. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (2): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (9): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (8): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 886 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 830 …

23. Ken Morrow, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 550 * 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 * 33. Scott Mayfield 527

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 286 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 113

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 215…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 177 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 159…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 501…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 259

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +79 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +63 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 48…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 177…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 158 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 131…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 225 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 210…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 157…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 246 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 122 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 14-41-4-3 with a 4-1 loss on Wednesday to Hershey. Cole Bardreau scored for the Islanders.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 22 goals, three ahead of Chris Terry. Terry's 40 assists and 59 points; both are tied- 4th in the AHL.

The Baby Isles head to Rochester on Friday and Toronto on Sunday

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2).

Vancouver has won all four meetings at UBS Arena in regulation and have not lost to the Isles in New York since a 5-2 Isles win at Barclays Center on November 13, 2018.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, MARCH 29th -- ISLES AT TAMPA BAY 2:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 1:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin a weekend road trip with a game in Tampa Bay, against the Lightning.

It is the second meeting of the teams this season, who will conclude their season series on Tuesday at UBS Arena. The Isles are 3-8-0 in the last eleven regular season games against the Bolts, with their overtime win on February 1st snapping a five-game losing streak in Tampa Bay.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.