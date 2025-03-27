Takeaways: Islanders Point Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Canucks

The New York Islanders’ six-game point streak came to an end on Wednesday night, as they fell 5-2 to the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena.

Casey Cizikas (SHG, 1A) and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders, but Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in favor of Marcus Hogberg. Kiefer Sherwood (2G), Aatu Raty, Derek Forbort and Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks, while Thatcher Demko stopped 26-of-28 in the win.

The loss keeps the Islanders (74 points) on the outside of the playoff picture, as they missed an opportunity to leapfrog the Montreal Canadiens (75 points) for the second wild card spot.

“It just wasn't good enough tonight in kind of a must-win game,” Adam Pelech said. “We're just disappointed with our performance.”