This Day in Isles History: Mar. 28

March 28, 2024: Cal Clutterbuck becomes the first player in NHL history to reach 4,000 hits in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Clutterbuck is the first player to record 4,000 hits since the stat started being kept in 2005-06.

Clutterbuck recorded three hits in the win, with the third being the milestone bodycheck. Clutterbuck finished his career with 4,029 hits and led the NHL in hits three straight seasons from 2008-11.

Clutterbuck played 718 games over 11 seasons with the Islanders, recording 183 points (81G, 102A) over that span.