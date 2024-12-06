Takeaways: Islanders Fall Behind Early, Lose to Kraken 5-2

The Islanders had generally been a stingy first period team this season, with only 17 goals against in the opening frame entering Thursday, but that was not the case against the Kraken, as the Isles came out “a little flat,” according to Kyle Palmieri. Seattle opened the scoring early, with Kartye deflecting a Dunn shot past a sliding Ilya Sorokin at 2:48. The goal capped some early pressure that saw Seattle hem the Islanders in their own zone from the drop the puck.

Seattle extended their lead later in the period, with Bjorkstrand deflecting another Dunn point shot past Sorokin at 16:58. That goal came with two seconds left on a Seattle power play, as the Kraken’s continuous pressure eventually paid off.

The 2-0 deficit after the first period marked the first time all season the Isles had trailed by multiple goals after 20 minutes.

“Any time go down four-nothing at home, it's concerning,” said Palmieri, sporting a bloody and swollen lip. “We just have to find a way to regroup and get ready for the weekend.”

Unfortunately for the Islanders the momentum did not swing back in their favor in the second period, as Dunn hammered a slap shot past Sorokin – and a moving screen from Yanni Gourde – at 3:55.

The Kraken made it 4-0 at 13:05, with Wright wristing a shot stick side on Sorokin on Seattle’s second power play.

“Obviously, we want to be better on the PK,” JG Pageau said. “They get two tonight, so that's a big difference in a game.”

While the shot totals suggested a close gap in chances at both ends, the shot attempts told a different story, with Seattle holding a 42-32 advantage through two periods. The final totals showed a 29-25 shot on goal advantage for the Islanders, largely buoyed by a 14-shot third period.

The Islanders closed the gap in the third period with Dobson netting his second goal of the season at the 11:57 mark, slapping home a puck that was fished out of a goalmouth scramble by Simon Holmstrom.

Tsyplakov made it 4-2 just under four minutes later, as his stick was the last to touch the puck on a Casey Cizikas shot with the Islanders net empty. That was as close as they came, with Schwartz icing the game at 17:20.