Takeaways: Islanders Fall Behind Early, Lose to Kraken 5-2

The New York Islanders fell behind early on Thursday night and couldn’t climb out of the hole, eventually falling 5-2 to the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena.
Vince Dunn led the Kraken with three points (1G, 2A), factoring in on Seattle’s first three goals as the visitors jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Tye Kartye, Oliver Bjorkstrand (PPG), Shane Wright (PPG) and Jaden Schwartz (ENG) also scored for the Kraken, who swept the season series from the Islanders.
Noah Dobson and Casey Cizikas scored third period goals for the Islanders, who got as close as 4-2 before Schwartz iced the game with an empty-netter.
Ilya Sorokin stopped nine of 13 shots in 40 minutes of action, while Marcus Hogberg stopped 11-of-11 in relief in the third period. Joey Daccord stopped 27-of-29 in the win for Seattle.
The loss snapped the Islanders three-game point streak.
“It wasn't good enough,” Ryan Pulock said. “It felt like we just weren't quite connected tonight. We were slow, reacting at times, and we dug ourselves a hole. I think if there's a positive take from it, we didn't quit and we kept fighting in the third but now we got to regroup here and bring a lot better Saturday.”