Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-4-3) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-4-2)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders will face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at UBS Arena on Military Appreciation Night.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brock Nelson (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (SHG) scored for the Islanders, but Charlie Coyle’s hat trick (3G, 1A) and goals from Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak led the way for the Bruins. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 30 of 34 in the loss, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in the win.

The Capitals are playing the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night. Nicolas Aube-Kubel (1G, 1A), Beck Malenstyn and Evgeny Kuznetsov (2G) scored for Washington, who built a 3-0 lead and held off a Devils comeback bid.

Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in his third start of the season for the Capitals, who have improved to 2-0-0 against the Devils this season.

Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between the clubs. The last time the Isles and Caps crossed paths was Nov. 2, where the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov earned a 3-0 shutout on the road.