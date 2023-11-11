News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 8

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Bruins

Islanders to Host Military Appreciation on Saturday at UBS Arena

Isles Day to Day: Horvat a Game-Time Decision vs Bruins

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 8

The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon

Maven's Memories: Remembering Coach Terry Simpson

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

The Islanders look to snap a three-game winless skid when they host the Capitals

Preview_Home_v2_1920x1080 8
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-4-3) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-4-2)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM 

The New York Islanders will face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at UBS Arena on Military Appreciation Night.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden. Brock Nelson (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom (SHG) scored for the Islanders, but Charlie Coyle’s hat trick (3G, 1A) and goals from Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak led the way for the Bruins. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 30 of 34 in the loss, while Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in the win. 

The Capitals are playing the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night. Nicolas Aube-Kubel (1G, 1A), Beck Malenstyn and Evgeny Kuznetsov (2G) scored for Washington, who built a 3-0 lead and held off a Devils comeback bid. 
 Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves in his third start of the season for the Capitals, who have improved to 2-0-0 against the Devils this season. 

Saturday marks the second meeting of the season between the clubs. The last time the Isles and Caps crossed paths was Nov. 2, where the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov earned a 3-0 shutout on the road.

NYI Military Appreciation 102623

MILITARY APPRECIATION

The Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation night on Saturday, presented by Ford. Fans have plenty to look out for on the special evening.

The first 10,000 guests in attendance will receive a complimentary military-themed Islanders hat. Fans will have the opportunity to create “I Salute” placards in arena and post on social media.

Autographed limited edition military mystery pucks will be sold for $50 each at the Community Relations table at section 109. Additionally, Isles Lab and the Pro Shop will have Military related merchandise available for purchase.

Fans can also bid online for military-themed Islanders jerseys until Nov. 22 at 10 p.m.

Game 13 web

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders are looking to snap a three-game winless skid (0-2-1) as they host the Capitals at UBS Arena on Saturday for the second of four meetings in the season series.

- Bo Horvat returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing Tuesday’s contest against Minnesota, which marked his first game missed as an Islander.

- Adam Pelech (lower-body) was a late scratch for Thursday’s matchup against the Bruins. The veteran defenseman slotted into the lineup on Tuesday vs the Wild, but missed Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes.

- Pierre Engvall was a healthy scratch on Thursday night. Anders Lee replaced him on a line with Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

- Simon Holmstrom has three goals in his last four outings, including a tally against the Capitals on Nov. 2. He scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Thursday night against the Bruins. The Swedish winger recorded three shots (two on goal, one missed) in 14: 17 and played on a line with Hudson Fasching and JG Pageau.

- Noah Dobson notched an assist on Thursday to maintain a point-per-game pace, recording four goals and eight assists in his first 12 games. The 23-year-old is one of 11 NHL defenseman playing at a point-per-game. Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Dobson is the first Islander defensemen since Alexei Zhitnik (2005-06) to have at least 12 points the first 12 games of the season.

- Nelson found the back of the net in the 3-0 shutout win over Washington on Nov. 2. He has a resume of 25 points (13G, 12A) in 44 career games played against the Capitals.

LI Warriors Hockey Helping Military Veterans

CAPITALS NOTES

- The Capitals are on a hot streak with a record of 4-1-1 in their last six games. Their 4-2 win on Friday night improved their record to 6-4-2, good for 14 points and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. In a five-game homestand where the Caps went 3-1-1, the Isles handed the Caps their only regulation loss on Nov. 2.

- The Capitals are without Joel Edmundson and Nicklas Backstrom (both on LTIR) and are managing other injuries on the roster. Martin Fehervary suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's game and did not return, per Capitals PR. Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower-body) was placed on IR on Thursday after sustaining an injury on Saturday vs the Blue Jackets and did not travel with the team for the weekend's road trip.

- A bright spot for the Capitals on the injury front was the return of Nic Dowd, who skated 15:15 on Friday and recorded two shots and four hits. The 33-year-old was reactivated from IR on Friday after missing nine consecutive games with an upper-body injury.

- Darcy Kuemper did not dress on Friday after sustaining a minor undisclosed injury on Wednesday, so Charlie Lindgren got the nod to start against the Devils. Head Coach Spencer Carbery is taking precautions with Kuemper and said the netminder got "a little nicked up" on Wednesday but is skating. Kuemper's status against the Islanders on Saturday is to be determined.

- If Kuemper can’t go on Saturday, the Islanders will expect to face Hunter Shepard, who was recalled by the Capitals on Friday. The 28-year-old netminder spent most of his career in the ECHL and the AHL but made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Oct. 25, making 22 saves in a 6-4 win over the Devils.

- Anthony Mantha scored twice in Wednesday night’s 4-3 OT loss to the Panthers before taking a deflected shot to the head in the third period. He was helped off the ice and did not return to the game. Mantha did not travel for the back-to-back set in the tristate area.