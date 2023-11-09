News Feed

3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 8

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 8
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Bruins
Isles Day to Day: Horvat a Game-Time Decision vs Bruins

Isles Day to Day: Horvat a Game-Time Decision vs Bruins
Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 8

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 8
The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2

The Skinny: Wild 4, Islanders 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 4-2 to Wild 
Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield In, Horvat and Pelech Game-time Decisions vs Wild
Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild

Game Preview: Islanders vs Wild
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 6
Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon

Zdeno Chara Runs NYC Marathon
Maven's Memories: Remembering Coach Terry Simpson

Maven's Memories: Remembering Coach Terry Simpson
The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 
3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 4-3 OT Loss to Hurricanes
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Out vs Hurricanes
Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes

Islanders to Host Military Appreciation on Saturday at UBS Arena

The New York Islanders are hosting Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ford, against the Washington Capitals

250_Military AppreciationNight_1920x1080
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are set to host Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ford, at UBS Arena on Saturday night as they welcome in the Washington Capitals. The lanterns at UBS will be lit up green in honor of the initiative. 
 
The special night will feature two Hockey with a Heart charities: United Heroes League and Warrior Scholar Project, as proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the partners.

A percentage of the proceeds sold from the ticket links will benefit United Heroes League and Warrior Scholar Project.

An outside plaza activation will take place prior to puck drop, featuring four historical military vehicles.

The players donated $6,000 for lower-bowl tickets to Saturday's game for military members and their families. Your Local Ford Stores have donated tickets to Blue Star Families and Delmar has donated tickets to the Wounded Warrior Project.

330_JerseyAuction_WebShowcase_1920x1080 (1)

JERSEY AUCTION

The Islanders are holding an auction for autographed military-themed jerseys for Military Appreciation Night. Bidding is open now through Wednesday, November 22 at 10 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation and go towards military family initiatives. 

Each camo jersey is signed by the corresponding Islanders player and winners of the auction will also receive two free lower-bowl tickets to one of the following home games: Tuesday, January 9 vs. Vancouver Canucks or Sunday, January 21 vs. Dallas Stars at UBS Arena.

BID HERE

NYI Military Appreciation 102623

CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded military-themed Islanders hat, presented by Your Local Ford Stores.

Isles Gift Ford F-150 to Veteran

MILITARY TRIBUTE NOMINATIONS 
  
The "Built Ford Tough Military Tribute" is launching on Saturday. Your Local Ford Stores, the New York Islanders, and the Islanders Children's Foundation are proud to honor service members, veterans, and their families. Together, we are looking for nominations of veterans in the community deserving of the Built Ford Tough Military Tribute. At the end of the 2023-24 regular season, one lucky veteran will receive a brand new F-150 Ford Truck. 

NOMINATE A HERO HERE

I Salute Placards

I Salute Placards

Blank I Salute Placards can be downloaded and printed and will also be available at section 109 and the Ford table. Fill out the placard to honor a military member.

PLACARD MOMENT

Fans will have the opportunity to create “I Salute” placards and post on social media. Blank placards will be available at the Community Relations table at section 109 and the Ford table on the concourse. Guests can also take advantage of a photo op station that will be set up on gameday. 
 
A moment for fans to hold the placards at UBS Arena will take place in the first period during the second media timeout.   

Fans can download their placard ahead of time HERE.

330_MilitaryMysteryPucks_SOC_1920x1080 (1)

MYSTERY PUCKS

Autographed limited edition Military mystery pucks will be sold for $50 each at the Community Relations table at section 109. Proceeds will benefit the evening’s Hockey with a Heart charities, the United Heroes League and the Warrior Scholar Project as well as the Islanders Childrens Foundation.  
 
Additionally, Isles Lab and the Pro Shop will have Military related merchandise available for purchase.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

United Heroes League

United Heroes League

The mission of UHL is to help military families heal, build friendships, and engagement in their communities through sports. Through UHL, these kids get to play on sports teams, get equipment, and go to camps and training clinics all at no cost to the military family.

Warrior Scholar Project

Warrior Scholar Project

The mission of the Warrior Scholar project is to propel enlisted veterans and service members towards success in higher education and beyond through transformative programming that advances skills, builds confidence, and forges lasting connections.