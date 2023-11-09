Islanders to Host Military Appreciation on Saturday at UBS Arena

The New York Islanders are set to host Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ford, at UBS Arena on Saturday night as they welcome in the Washington Capitals. The lanterns at UBS will be lit up green in honor of the initiative.



The special night will feature two Hockey with a Heart charities: United Heroes League and Warrior Scholar Project, as proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will benefit the partners.

A percentage of the proceeds sold from the ticket links will benefit United Heroes League and Warrior Scholar Project.

An outside plaza activation will take place prior to puck drop, featuring four historical military vehicles.

The players donated $6,000 for lower-bowl tickets to Saturday's game for military members and their families. Your Local Ford Stores have donated tickets to Blue Star Families and Delmar has donated tickets to the Wounded Warrior Project.