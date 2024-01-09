Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (18-11-10) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-11-3)

7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA

Returning home from a four-game road trip, the New York Islanders open a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders fell 5-2 on Saturday night to the Vegas Golden Knights, finishing their four-game road trip with a record of 1-2-1. Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders in the loss, while Jack Eichel (2G), Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Roy (2G) led the way for the Golden Knights. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 25 of 30 in the loss that halted a two-game point streak for the Isles.

“We’re not happy with the result in the last game,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said on Monday. “But I really like the character we have in this room, especially after a loss we’re really good at responding. Now we have two games at home, we want to get right back at winning games. We’ll be ready.”

The Canucks pounded the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Nils Hoglander (2G), J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser (1G, 1A), Elias Pettersson (2G, 2A) led the way for Vancouver in the win.

Tuesday marks the second and final meeting this season between the Isles and Canucks. The Islanders took home one point at Rogers Arena on Nov. 15 in a 4-3 OT loss, where the Isles let 2-0 and 3-1 leads slip to ultimately fall in the extra frame. Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat were the goal scorers for New York in the opening game of the season series.