Northwell Presents The Park at UBS Arena will be closed on January 9 due to inclement weather.

Fans who purchased Pregame Skate tickets will receive a cancellation notice and details for how to reschedule their skating session over email.

Islanders Legend Bryan Trottier’s meet-and-greet will be moved inside to the Isles Lab Kiosk next to the Tailgate Bar. The meet-and-green is still scheduled to start at 6pm and will be limited to the first 150 fans in line.