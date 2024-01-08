Islanders to Host Mental Health Awareness Night vs Canucks 

The New York Islanders are hosting Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Northwell at UBS Arena when they welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

All fans in attendance will receive an Islanders foam finger stress toy, courtesy of Northwell.

Additionally, the lanterns outside of UBS Arena will turn green in honor of the initiative, as green ribbons are the international symbol of mental health awareness.

The Islanders are proud to support the NHL's Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness initiative, which aims to raise awareness of mental health through fan involvement. A #TakeATimeout Ice Projection will be spotlighted during an intermission, spreading the message to encourage fans to take 30 seconds – the length of an NHL timeout – to check in with their friends, colleagues and loved ones.

“Whatever you’re working through, talk to somebody,” said Captain Anders Lee. “Find someone that you can trust and air things out with. You’ll feel a lot better after that and might find some direction on where to go from there, you’re not alone on this.”