Islanders to Host Mental Health Awareness Night vs Canucks 

All fans in attendance will receive an Islanders foam finger stress toy, courtesy of Northwell

By New York Islanders
The New York Islanders are hosting Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Northwell at UBS Arena when they welcome in the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. 

All fans in attendance will receive an Islanders foam finger stress toy, courtesy of Northwell.

Additionally, the lanterns outside of UBS Arena will turn green in honor of the initiative, as green ribbons are the international symbol of mental health awareness.

The Islanders are proud to support the NHL's Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness initiative, which aims to raise awareness of mental health through fan involvement. A #TakeATimeout Ice Projection will be spotlighted during an intermission, spreading the message to encourage fans to take 30 seconds – the length of an NHL timeout – to check in with their friends, colleagues and loved ones. 

“Whatever you’re working through, talk to somebody,” said Captain Anders Lee. “Find someone that you can trust and air things out with. You’ll feel a lot better after that and might find some direction on where to go from there, you’re not alone on this.”

CONCOURSE ACTIVITIES

The Islanders are partnering with Splashes of Hope and will create a mural that fans will have the opportunity to help paint, taking place outside of Section 118 on Tuesday.  The finished artwork will be donated to a local Northwell hospital where it will help brighten spirits and comfort patients. 

Prior to puck drop and during intermissions, Northwell Therapy Dogs will trot the concourses with their volunteers to show fans the skills they use to help patients at Northwell hospitals. Additionally, puppies from Save-A-Pet USA will be in attendance to play with fans. These puppies from the animal shelter are adoptable. 

Northwell’s behavioral health services will be represented in the upper concourse for fans to learn more about the program, which supports the greater health of the community. Northwell offers comprehensive behavioral health services across its system by delivering effective treatments, therapies, and resources to those New Yorkers in need of support. In addition to other programs, Northwell has developed a collaboration with pediatricians and schools to support our youth. This program provides easy access to child psychiatry through their Behavioral Health Centers and connects school-aged children with ongoing care in their communities.

ISLES LAB FUNDRAISER

Stop by Isles Lab on Tuesday night to take home your favorite Islanders merch while supporting a good cause. 10% of all headwear proceeds will go to the Northwell Health Foundation and support the organization’s behavioral health services.

FLAG CAPTAIN AND HONOR GUARD

The Northwell Health Color Guard will be presenting the colors during the national anthem prior to puck drop.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES:

Jan. 9, 2024 - Northwell Health Foundation

Northwell Health Foundation mission is to inspire the most people in our communities to advance Northwell Health by giving to the best of their ability.

Jan. 9, 2024 - Beyond the Badge

The mission of Beyond the Badge is to reduce the growing epidemic of first responder suicides by breaking the stigma surrounding first responders coming forward for mental health treatment. We want to spotlight a positive image for those who see strength in coming forward and seeking the help they need and deserve. Additionally, to provide support and resources for the families whose first responder died by suicide.

Jan. 9, 2024 - Project Healthy Minds

Project Healthy Minds is a millennial/Gen Z-driven non-profit building the world’s first digital mental health marketplace to democratize access to life-changing services, partnering with public figures to destigmatize mental health, and creating the first national standards for businesses to better support employee mental health.

