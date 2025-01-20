Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-20-7) VS SAN JOSE SHARKS (14-27-6)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are looking for a second straight win as they host a Metropolitan Division opponent in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at UBS Arena.
In a much-needed win, the Islanders picked up their first victory of the homestand and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Brock Nelson (GWG, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, while Marcus Hogberg made 18 of 19 saves in the win.
“We were forechecking well and turning the pucks over that created opportunities for us,” Kyle MacLean said. “We played a solid 60 minutes, we limited a lot of their chances and were able to generate some offense of our own. It was a good full team effort.”
The Blue Jackets saw their season-long, six-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday, but they picked up a point in a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Daniil Tarasov stopped all 26 shots he faced through three periods and regulation, but Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck's lone goal in the shootout decided the contest.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders trail the season series 0-1-0 after a 2-0 shutout loss on Oct. 30. The two divisional opponents will face each other twice more this season, March 24th at UBS Arena and April 17th in Ohio, which marks the final regular season game for the Isles.