Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

ISLES NOTES

- Alexander Romanov, who made his return to action on Saturday night after missing three games, was absent at Sunday’s practice (day to day, maintenance). Roy expects him to be ready for Monday’s contest against the Blue Jackets.

- Simon Holmstrom made his return from injury after being sidelined for seven games. He played 14:01 TOI and skated on a line with JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas, playing sharp defensively and picking up like he didn’t miss a beat.

“It was amazing to see him do well in his first game back,” Pageau said. “Every time you come back [from injury], things are going to feel a little faster to you, but I’m not surprised with him. He’s been so good for us and he’s such a big part of this team, it’s good to have him back healthy.”

- Cizikas recorded a career-high nine hits on Saturday against the Sharks.

“To see him do that last night is huge for us and our line,” Pageau said.” He’s the kind of player who brings his 120% every game and that’s contagious for the rest of the room when you see a player working this hard, finishing his checks, winning battles. He won so many pucks for us yesterday just by finishing his checks.”

- Marc Gatcomb played in his second NHL game on Saturday night, skating 11:23 and recording seven hits. The 25-year-old said physicality has always been an important element of his game, and he was able to find that quickly at the NHL level.

“Just sticking to my identity, playing simple, playing hard and finishing checks,” Gatcomb said. “It creates opportunities and it’s something I take pride in and try to do every night.”

- The Islanders' PK is perfect through six games, going 10-for-10 over that stretch.

“I really feel we’re connected,” Roy said. “Everyone’s on the same page and we’re working together, we keep them on the outside. And when we let them in the inside, our goalies make big saves.”