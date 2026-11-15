Takeaways: Holmström’s First Hat Trick Powers Islanders to 6-2 Win Over Ducks

Simon Holmström’s weekend featured a pair of memorable firsts.

On Friday, he visited Disneyland for the first time with his teammates during the New York Islanders’ off day. On Saturday, he scored his first career hat trick, powering the Islanders to a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Disneyland Night (of course) at the Honda Center.

“I thought we played a good game,” Holmstrom said. “I got some really nice assists. So it was just put a puck in the net.”

The win extended the Islanders’ point streak to four games and capped their California road trip with a 2-0-1 record.

Ben Hutton, Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for New York, while Matthew Schaefer recorded three assists for the first time in his career. Nikita Nesterenko and Cutter Gauthier scored for Anaheim.

Semyon Varlamov earned his second win of the season, stopping 26 of 28 shots. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves on 25 shots in the loss.