Takeaways: Holmström’s First Hat Trick Powers Islanders to 6-2 Win Over Ducks

Islanders score four times in second period, finish California road trip 2-0-1

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By Tyler Brosious

Simon Holmström’s weekend featured a pair of memorable firsts.

On Friday, he visited Disneyland for the first time with his teammates during the New York Islanders’ off day. On Saturday, he scored his first career hat trick, powering the Islanders to a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Disneyland Night (of course) at the Honda Center.

“I thought we played a good game,” Holmstrom said. “I got some really nice assists. So it was just put a puck in the net.”

The win extended the Islanders’ point streak to four games and capped their California road trip with a 2-0-1 record.

Ben Hutton, Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) and Mitchell Chaffee also scored for New York, while Matthew Schaefer recorded three assists for the first time in his career. Nikita Nesterenko and Cutter Gauthier scored for Anaheim.

Semyon Varlamov earned his second win of the season, stopping 26 of 28 shots. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

NYI at ANA | Recap

Islanders Powered by Holmström and Four-Goal Second Period

The Islanders turned a 1-0 lead into a 5-1 advantage with a four-goal second period, their first four-goal period since March 28 against Florida.

Horvat started the scoring just 93 seconds into the period, finishing a power-play sequence he helped create. The Islanders’ captain won the faceoff back to Schaefer, who kept the puck in the zone and moved it to Matias Maccelli. Maccelli carried the puck down the wall before finding Horvat for a one-timer in the bumper position.

The goal gave the Islanders a power-play tally in three straight games.

Anaheim answered at 2:35 when a bounce off the corner boards sent the puck to Nesterenko, who beat an unsuspecting Varlamov.

The Islanders needed just 26 seconds to restore their two-goal lead. Kyle Palmieri moved the puck to Schaefer as they entered the offensive zone, and Schaefer found Holmström for the finish.

“We have four lines that can score goals and defend hard, and I thought we did a great job of that today,” Holmström said.

NYI@ANA: Holmstrom has a hat trick against the Ducks

Holmström struck again at 8:28 to make it 4-1 when Palmieri worked the puck to Horvat, who found the Swede in the slot for his second goal of the period.

Chaffee extended the lead to 5-1 after Maccelli sprung him and Schaefer on a two-on-one rush. Schaefer fed Chaffee, who beat Dostal with a one-timer.

Gauthier brought Anaheim within three after a tie-up in front left him open at the top of the crease. He took a pass from Tristan Luneau and beat Varlamov for his 17th goal of the season.

Holmström completed his hat trick less than three minutes into the third period. Victor Eklund, who joined Holmström and Emil Heineman at Disneyland on Friday, collected a Ducks turnover and fed Holmstrom, who beat Dostal with a wrist shot to make it 6-2.

“He's got a great shot and listen, he's playing with with really good players, and you know they're finding him,” Islanders Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “But he's finishing those opportunities.”

Five Islanders Record Multipoint Games

Holmström and Schaefer led a group of five Islanders with multipoint performances, finishing with three goals and three assists, respectively.

Horvat had a goal and an assist, while Palmieri and Maccelli each recorded two assists.

“I mean, we started getting some people back this road trip, so I think our game built as we got some of those bodies back,” DeBoer said. “Obviously, it's a boost of confidence for your guys, but it also starts to slot people in the right spots. It starts to give you some depth through your lineup.”

Holmström’s hat trick gave him three multipoint games in his past four contests. Horvat extended his point streak to four games, while Schaefer pushed his streak to five.

Schaefer also continued climbing the NHL’s historical lists. His three-assist performance gave him his 16th career multipoint game, tying Larry Murphy and Rick Hampton for the third-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history. Only Phil Housley (34) and Ray Bourque (17) have more.

Schaefer finished the night with 80 career points, passing Bourque (79) for third among teenage defensemen, behind Housley (132) and Rasmus Dahlin (84).

At 19 years, 70 days, Schaefer became the youngest player in Islanders history to reach 50 career assists, surpassing Bryan Trottier, who reached the milestone at 19 years, 222 days on Feb. 24, 1976.

Schaefer also became the youngest Islander to record three assists in a period, surpassing Trottier, who accomplished the feat at 19 years, 96 days on Oct. 21, 1975. He is the third-youngest defenseman in NHL history to do so, behind Housley (18 years, 222 days) and Craig Redmond (19 years, 60 days).

NYI@ANA: Chaffee scores goal against Lukas Dostal

Barzal Returns, Stanley Leaves With Injury

Mathew Barzal made an immediate impact in his season debut after missing the first 18 games with left knee inflammation.

Barzal fired a shot that produced a rebound for Hutton, who beat Dostal to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. The goal was Hutton’s second of the California road trip.

“There's definitely a little period to shake some rust off, but overall, I thought it was pretty good,” Barzal said.

Barzal finished with an assist and four shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time.

“He looked good. He looked like himself out there,” Holmström said. “He's flying around, and you know he's a super important player for us. We are just incredibly happy to have him back.”

Logan Stanley left the game with 17:03 remaining in the second period and did not return because of a lower-body injury. He finished with 9:08 of ice time.

JG Pageau missed his second straight game and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He played in each of the Islanders’ first 17 games.

The Islanders lined up as follows:

Holmstrom–Horvat–Palmieri
Heineman–Schenn–Eklund
Palat–Barzal–Duclair
Maccelli–Cizikas–Chaffee

Stanley–Schaefer
Pelech–Pulock
Hutton–DeAngelo

Varlamov
Sorokin

Next Game

The Islanders return home to UBS Arena on Tuesday to face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7PM with coverage on MSGSN.

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UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Ducks 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14, 2026. Photos by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images, Ryan Sun/Getty Images

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